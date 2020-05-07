App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 10:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 Impact: Sensex among the worst performing markets globally in 2020 YTD, down 23%

India's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has been quite better compared to other countries, but its equity market is among the worst performers

Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala
Globally, stock markets are in a bear grip on concerns over the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic. Within predominant equities markets, India's benchmark index Sensex was among the worst-hit, down over 23 percent. However, the country's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic is quite better compared to some other countries.
Globally, stock markets are in a bear grip on concerns over the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic. Within predominant equities markets, India's benchmark index Sensex was among the worst-hit, down over 23 percent. However, the country's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic is quite better compared to some other countries.

As of May 7, more than 3.75 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported in over 187 countries and territories. In the next couple of slides, we show how the benchmark equity index of various countries have performed in 2020 so far and where they stand with respect with the number of positive COVID-19 cases. Data is presented for the following countries: United States, India, Brazil, France, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Russia, and China. (Data Source: Johns Hopkins, Refinitive)
As of May 7, more than 3.75 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported in over 187 countries and territories. In the next couple of slides, we show how the benchmark equity index of various countries have performed in 2020 so far and where they stand with respect with the number of positive COVID-19 cases. Data is presented for the following countries: United States, India, Brazil, France, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Russia, and China. (Data Source: Johns Hopkins, Refinitive)

Brazil: BVSP BOVESPA down 31.6 percent year-to-date. Confirmed COVID-19 cases so far: 126,611, Dead: 8,588, Recovered: 51,370
Brazil: BVSP BOVESPA down 31.6 percent year-to-date. Confirmed COVID-19 cases so far: 126,611, Dead: 8,588, Recovered: 51,370

France: CAC 40 down 25.8 percent year-to-date. Confirmed COVID-19 cases so far: 1,74,224, Dead: 25,812, Recovered: 54,081 (Imgae source: Wikipedia)
France: CAC 40 down 25.8 percent year-to-date. Confirmed COVID-19 cases so far: 1,74,224, Dead: 25,812, Recovered: 54,081 (Imgae source: Wikipedia)

India: Sensex and Nifty are down over 23 percent year-to-date. Confirmed COVID-19 cases so far: 53,045, Dead: 1,787, Recovered: 15,331
India: Sensex and Nifty are down over 23 percent year-to-date. Confirmed COVID-19 cases so far: 53,045, Dead: 1,787, Recovered: 15,331

United Kingdom: FTSE 100 down 22.4 percent year-to-date. Confirmed COVID-19 cases so far: 202,359, Dead: 30,150, Recovered: 934
United Kingdom: FTSE 100 down 22.4 percent year-to-date. Confirmed COVID-19 cases so far: 202,359, Dead: 30,150, Recovered: 934

Germany: DAX down 19.9 percent year-to-date. Confirmed COVID-19 cases so far: 168,162, Dead: 7,275, Recovered: 139,900
Germany: DAX down 19.9 percent year-to-date. Confirmed COVID-19 cases so far: 168,162, Dead: 7,275, Recovered: 139,900

United States: Dow Jones Industrial Average down 17.1 percent year-to-date. Confirmed COVID-19 cases so far: 1,228,609, Dead: 73,431, Recovered: 189,910
United States: Dow Jones Industrial Average down 17.1 percent year-to-date. Confirmed COVID-19 cases so far: 1,228,609, Dead: 73,431, Recovered: 189,910

Japan: Nikkei 225 down 17.1 percent year-to-date. Confirmed COVID-19 cases so far: 15,253, Dead: 556, Recovered 4,496
Japan: Nikkei 225 down 17.1 percent year-to-date. Confirmed COVID-19 cases so far: 15,253, Dead: 556, Recovered 4,496

Russia: MOEX Russia down 13.6 percent year-to-date. Confirmed COVID-19 cases so far: 177,160, Dead: 1,625, Recovered: 23,803
Russia: MOEX Russia down 13.6 percent year-to-date. Confirmed COVID-19 cases so far: 177,160, Dead: 1,625, Recovered: 23,803

China: (Mainland) SSE COMPOSITE down 5.6 percent year-to-date. Confirmed COVID-19 cases so far: 83,970, Dead: 4,637, Recovered: 78,292 (Image source: Reuters)
China: (Mainland) SSE COMPOSITE down 5.6 percent year-to-date. Confirmed COVID-19 cases so far: 83,970, Dead: 4,637, Recovered: 78,292 (Image source: Reuters)

First Published on May 7, 2020 10:25 pm

