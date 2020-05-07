COVID-19 Impact: Sensex among the worst performing markets globally in 2020 YTD, down 23%

As of May 7, more than 3.75 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported in over 187 countries and territories. In the next couple of slides, we show how the benchmark equity index of various countries have performed in 2020 so far and where they stand with respect with the number of positive COVID-19 cases. Data is presented for the following countries: United States, India, Brazil, France, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Russia, and China. (Data Source: Johns Hopkins, Refinitive)