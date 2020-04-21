App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 08:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19 impact: SEBI extends compliance timelines for trading, clearing members

In a circular, Sebi said that delay in submission of certain reports under the provisions of enhanced supervision will not attract penal provisions till May 17, 2020.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday extended the timelines for compliance requirements by both trading and clearing members due to the prolonged lockdown period to control coronavirus infection.

In a circular, Sebi said that delay in submission of certain reports under the provisions of enhanced supervision will not attract penal provisions till May 17, 2020.

The reports are-- submission of weekly monitoring of client funds and submission of data on monthly basis towards clients' and fund balance.

Close

Also, delay in daily margin trading reporting will also not attract penal provisions till May 17, 2020.

Besides, the date for compliance related to issuance of annual global statement to clients and update in income tax permanent account number of key management personnel and directors, has been extended by one month.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 07:59 pm

tags #Business #Market news #SEBI

most popular

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.