COVID-19 Impact | Paint sector to feel the pinch in FY21; large players look better-placed

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented challenges to many sectors. For instance, the paint industry is expected to shrink in FY21 due to operational challenges under COVID-19 safety protocols.

As per a report by brokerage firm Elara Capital, the paints industry (with market size of Rs 50,000 crore as on FY20, including the unorganized market) may shrink in FY21, as smaller companies will find it difficult to operate and sell under COVID-19 safety protocols.

Elara pointed out that the concerns over hiring painters and contractors for homes have reduced due to “safe painting” practices, followed by paint companies selling PPE kits, sanitizers, and gloves to painters and dealers (for sanitizing shops).

"Customers are being educated regarding these services, which has reduced the fear factor in these COVID-19 times," Elara said.

Elara's survey in August showed while luxury emulsion (Rs 400/ltr and above) to improve indoor air quality (anti-pollution, anti-bacteria and environment friendly) and reduce the incidence of infection-causing bacteria and material-destroying fungi that contaminate surfaces every day were present in the market as well, they have gained higher adoption rates post the pandemic as consumers are looking for not only functionality and durability from decorative paints but also hygiene.

Sanitization services provided by paint firms are a huge business opportunity for markets, which have big housing societies, as they have a common fund for society’s maintenance purposes, Elara pointed out.

For these services, as per the brokerage, companies charge about Rs 1-2/sqft. Paint companies are providing these add-on services regardless of any painting work done.

The smaller players of the sector may find it difficult to match the scale of larger firms as they have a wider reach and robust supply chains.

"Larger firms with almost seamless supply chains, higher budget for dealers, a knack for expanding network due to brand value and consistent availability of products are gaining share within multi-brand outlets," Elara said.

"The top 4 firms are pushing 'value for money' (20-30 percent lower than the luxury variants) and mid-segment variants aggressively through volume schemes to upgrade the market from the economy segment, thereby making it even tougher for smaller brands," Elara said.

Consumer preferences in India are inclined toward premium emulsion due to higher expectations of better finish and durability from branded expensive paints.

Elara expects decorative paints to clock in 8 percent year-on-year (YoY) value growth from Q2 against 5 percent in FY20, higher than pre-COVID levels, with strong offtake for premium and “value for money” variants from July from Tier II, III & IV cities and continuing until August, and with the outlook for large metros also improving sequentially until December.

"We expect this to sustain, given the consumer base is just a handful of households in India, and with safe painting and sanitization services in place, it has long-term potential (8-10 percent CAGR) to clock GDP+ growth rate," Elara said.

Elara has upgraded decorative sales estimates for Asian Paints, Berger Paints, Kansai Nerolac from Q2 from 5 percent to 8 percent as a result of accruing consolidation benefits.

The auto industry, which is a major consumer of the paints sector is expecting a rise in volume, which will benefit the paint sector.

Elara Capital believes auto volume will post 5-10 percent YoY volume growth from August, led by demand in two-wheelers and passenger vehicles from upcountry markets in bikes and hatchbacks while the UV segment is on the rise in the urban markets, as brand features-pricing combination at Rs 7-12 lakh has hit a sweet spot to upgrade a large and young consumer base from Rs 6-9 lakh segment.

"We revise FY22 estimates by 7.8 percent for Kansai Nerolac, 1.1 percent for Asian Paints and 0.2 percent for Berger Paints," Elara Capital said.

Elara has assigned a higher P/E of 50 times (pre-COVID 2-year forward multiple) for Asian Paints (earlier: 45.7 times) to arrive at a higher target price of Rs 2,053 from Rs 1,768 with an 'accumulate' rating.

For Berger Paints, Elara has a sell call with a target price of Rs 527.

Elara has an 'accumulate' call with a raised the target price to Rs 565 from Rs 537 for Kansai Nerolac, based on 40 times (unchanged) on September 2022E earnings.

