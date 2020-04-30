App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 10:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19: Fitch downgrades viability ratings of SBI, BoB, ICICI, Axis Bank

"The rating actions are driven by rapid deterioration in the operating environment for banks in the country following the coronavirus pandemic and measures to contain its spread," the agency said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Fitch Ratings on Thursday downgraded the viability ratings (VR) of State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank and Axis Bank to 'bb' from 'bb+' on account of deteriorating operating environment for banks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The global rating agency also downgraded Bank of Baroda's (BOB) VR by one notch to 'bb-', from 'bb'.

The agency affirmed the long-term issuer default ratings (IDR) of SBI and BOB at 'BBB-' and those of ICICI Bank and Axis Bank at 'BB+'.

The outlook for all the four banks has been kept as stable.

Close

"The rating actions are driven by rapid deterioration in the operating environment for banks in the country following the coronavirus pandemic and measures to contain its spread," the agency said.

related news

For SBI and BOB, the VR downgrades reflect the heightened risks that weakening asset quality will pose to their less-than-satisfactory loss-absorption buffers.

"We expect SBI's and BOB's financial performances to worsen, although their asset-quality problems may not materialise until the effects of the 90-day regulatory moratorium on impaired loans recognition wear off," it said.

The VR downgrades of ICICI Bank and Axis Bank highlight heightened risks to their asset qualities and earnings from the disruption in business and consumer activity, which the rating agency expects to continue well beyond the lockdown in the country.

Besides these banks, the rating agency also affirmed IDRs of Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of India (BOI) and Canara Bank at 'BBB-', with stable outlooks.

The viability rating of PNB has been affirmed at 'b' and that of Canara Bank at 'bb-'.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 10:05 pm

tags #Axis Bank #Bank Of Baroda #Business #Fitch Ratings #ICICI Bank #India #Market news #SBI #State Bank of India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India rice export prices hit 9-month peak as demand recovers

India rice export prices hit 9-month peak as demand recovers

COVID-19 virus not 'manmade or genetically modified': US intelligence community

COVID-19 virus not 'manmade or genetically modified': US intelligence community

Crisis-torn airlines scramble to convert empty cabins to cargo

Crisis-torn airlines scramble to convert empty cabins to cargo

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.