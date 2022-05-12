English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Watch how Dell Technologies & Moneycontrol are guiding small businesses through the digital transformation that is helping companies to grow. Click here to join.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Retail inflation may surge to 7.5% in April on costly fuel, rising food prices, forecast economists

    The economists polled by Moneycontrol point out that core inflation too could show an uptick this time. Food inflation is expected to rise further due to soaring wheat prices around the world in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war

    Moneycontrol News
    May 12, 2022 / 03:42 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation is likely to surge to 7.5 percent in April, with price pressures expected to be broad-based across segments, shows a snap poll of ten economists by Moneycontrol.

    APRIL'S HEATWAVE GFX R

    The CPI inflation was at a 17-month high of 6.95 percent in March, and the drivers were fuel and food. “We are expecting 7.2 percent CPI with an upward bias. We won’t be surprised if it comes at 7.5 percent. Inflation is likely to be broad-based with almost every segment showing a rise,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

    The economists point out that core inflation too could show an uptick this time. Food inflation is expected to rise further due to soaring wheat prices around the world in the aftermath of the long-drawn war between Russia and Ukraine. Further, the crop yield is expected to fall owing to an intense and unprecedented rise in summer temperatures across India.

    The prices of 13 out of the 22 food items tracked by the Department of Consumer Affairs increased in April from a month earlier. These include wheat at 0.9 percent, sunflower oil at 4.2 percent, tomatoes at 14.4 percent, and milk at 1 percent.

    Close

    Related stories

    Food inflation had risen sharply in March to nearly 8 percent. The economists expect it to shoot past 9 percent in April.

    Fuel, however, seems to be the biggest threat at the moment. Multiple hikes in domestic fuel prices as well as cooking gas prices are expected to show up in the fuel index. Further, adjustments to electricity tariffs are anticipated in the coming months. Fuel inflation has been cooling off for the past five months but has remained elevated. The month-on-month momentum has been strong. The pass-through of global oil prices onto domestic pump prices has begun in earnest in April.

    That leaves us with core inflation, which is the gauge of demand in the economy and an important input for the monetary policy.

    Core inflation has historically been sticky and is expected to show upward move. In March, core inflation was 6.4 percent and the economists polled expect this to rise further to 7 percent in April. Note that stickiness in core inflation makes it more challenging for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

    Core inflation captures the price pressures in services. Services have seen a sharp rise in demand in the recent months as most restrictions related to the pandemic have been relaxed. Discretionary expenditure has seen a jump. All this will reflect in core inflation.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #CPI #inflation #RBI
    first published: May 12, 2022 02:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.