Cost of timing the market: Nothing is more expensive than a missed opportunity

Ashok Kanawala

Some time back, I went with my family to a movie. The thriller had received rave reviews and we could not help but sneak into the nearby multiplex to see for ourselves what the hype was all about. The movie was unpredictable, open to interpretations and the plot took multiple twists and turns from start to end.

During the course of this movie, I walked out of the screening hall three to four times to receive a few important calls. While I ensured that none of these calls lasted more than a few minutes each and I hopped back to my seat as soon as possible, these exits virtually marred my experience beyond description.

By the end of this movie, while almost everyone leaving the theatre was going gaga about the movie's gripping plot, I was clueless as to what the big deal really was.

A few months later, when this movie had a TV premiere, I decided to give it another shot and guess what? I simply loved the movie and could finally relate with everyone around me who had loved the movie at the theatre a few months earlier.

What exactly happened that dramatically changed my opinion about this movie. Did the script, cast or the movie's climax change? No. What really did change was that second time around, I watched the movie in entirety without missing any scenes, unlike the experience at the theatre, where I walked out of a few scenes to answer phone calls.

By now, most of you would be wondering if any of this has any bearing on your wealth creation. Well, it does. While Sensex has generated CAGR of around 14 percent since 1990, the journey was filled with short term volatility along the way.

No wonder then that many investors would have tried to time their entry and exit in equities to avoid volatility and/or to maximise their returns. And guess what? The untimely exits could have marred their investment experience just like mine was at the movie.

Following statistics of Sensex (January 1, 1990-September 30, 2019) brings forth the cost one has to pay for unsuccessfully timing the market.

Assuming an investor started investing on January 1, 1990, his investment would have yielded around 14 percent CAGR, if he had stayed invested up to September 2019.

However, If that investor was not invested on the 10 best days (ranked by daily returns), his returns would have come down to around 10 percent. If he had missed 20, 30 and 40 best days, the returns fall dramatically to around 7.7 percent, 5.6 percent and 3.6 percent respectively.

While 40 days may seem minuscule when one considers a history of around 7,000 days, missing out on 40 best days, would have knocked off more than 10 percent CAGR from the investor’s returns.

As the old cliché goes: "Nothing is more expensive than a missed opportunity." In the world of investment, missing out on a few days even over a long span of time can make a huge dent in your wealth creation potential.

You would do well to ensure that your investment experience is not marred by untimely exits, like my experience at the movie.

At least I had the option of watching the movie again. As an investor, do we have the option of rolling back the clock to recoup the best days our investments missed?

The author is Vice President - Products & Business Development, HDFC Asset Management Company

Disclosure: The views expressed are author’s own views and not necessarily those of HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (HDFC AMC). The views are based on publicly available information and other sources believed to be reliable. Past performance may or may not be sustained in future. HDFC Mutual Fund/HDFC AMC is not guaranteeing returns on any investments. The views are not an investment advice. Investors should obtain their own independent advice before taking a decision to invest in any securities.