App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Apr 17, 2018 05:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cos raise Rs 6,900 cr on BSE Bond platform under Sebi's new norm

Under the new norms, Sebi has made electronic platform mandatory for all private placement issues on debt basis that have a threshold of Rs 200 crore, a move aimed at achieving better and transparent price discovery through the bidding process.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Indian companies have raised Rs 6,900 crore by issuing bonds through private placement on BSE's electronic book mechanism since Sebi's new guidelines came into effect from April 1.

Under the new norms, Sebi has made electronic platform mandatory for all private placement issues on debt basis that have a threshold of Rs 200 crore, a move aimed at achieving better and transparent price discovery through the bidding process.

Prior to that, the mechanism was mandatory for all private placements of debt securities with an issue size of Rs 500 crore or more.

Till date, five issuers have come up with seven issues of bonds and successfully raised Rs 6,900 crore on BSE Bond platform after the rollout of new norms, the exchange said in a statement issued today.

Among the issuers were, Reliance Jio Infocomm and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation that have opted for the route to garner funds.

tags #BSE Bond platform #Indian companies #Market news #SEBI

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.