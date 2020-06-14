App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2020 08:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Correction was warranted, but don't change medium-term horizon; traders can book profits

We should invest and stay with largecaps, blue-chips, leaders and stick with quality to stay protected in these times.

Vinod Nair

Vinod Nair

As anticipated, a correction is designed triggered by the pandemonium in the global market. We can expect this to be a short-term reaction. The global market has turned cautious after the FOMC meeting stating concerns about the weak economy, forecasting a long recession and rise in unemployment.

The United States is important to the world as it is the largest economy accounting for one-fourth of the world Gross Domestic Product (GDP), in dollar terms (PPP terms 15 percent) and the largest source of inflows. This has led to a change in the risk-on strategy of FIIs, leading to selling in emerging markets.

Regarding the FOMC tone, it is ready to support the economy with more adjustments in the future with sizes and timing of actions as per monetary policy.

Vinod Nair
Vinod Nair
Head of Research|Geojit Financial Services

The Federal Reserve will use its full range of support to increase flow of credit to households and businesses to increase employment and inflation.

The current plan is to buy treasury bills of $500 billion and agency mortgage-backed securities of $200 billion while maintaining zero bank rate for a long period of time till 2022.

US GDP contracted by -5 percent in the first quarter, more than the consensus forecast of -4.8 percent. The second quarter is anticipated to see a further fall by -40 percent, due to lack of economic activities. Federal reserve board forecasts full year 2020 GDP to fall by -6.5 percent with unemployment at 9.3 percent and inflation low at 0.8 percent (2 percent is the long inflation target). The positive aspect of this forecast is that growth is expected to return in the second half of CY20 and GDP growth is likely to pull back to 5 percent in 2021.

The global market is predicted to trade with negative bias in the short-term and the next course of actions will depend on the second set of supportive measures to be announced by central banks and government.

The first wave of measures has helped restrict the economic fallout in financial market and provided a pullback in equity market.

In India, this is a correction within the bear rally which had done well from the 52-week low touched in the month of March.

As we know, only recently had it started to catch-up faster with the world equity market. The rise was with super return in spite of lack of improvement in fundamentals. It was also in anticipation of an opened economy which will develop a long cycle as volatility stables. A short-term correction was warranted as discussed in the last week article. India will follow the global market and trade in a narrow range with 9,500 as a strong support and 10,500 as the best case in the medium-term, for Nifty50.

Traders were advised to take profit and long-term investors to buy at dip. To be protected in this trend we should invest and stay with largecaps, blue-chips, leaders and stick with quality. The same ideology has to maintain in mutual funds. Gold, liquid, short-term debt and government bonds are also attractive to invest in this pandemic period and shift to equities using Systematic Transfer Plan method accordingly in the future as the economy stabilizes. Some segments like FMCG, pharma, IT and exports are likely to do well and safer to invest.

(The author is Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 14, 2020 08:54 am

tags #Expert Columns #Nifty #Sensex

