'Correction in Nifty, if it happens, may not be more than 7-10%'

When the year 2020 started, it was expected to be much better than the polarized markets of 2018 and 2019. These last two years were weak, for the equity market, because of constant slowdown of the economy, taking Indian GDP growth rate to sub-4.2 percent in 2019, lowest since 2000.

2020 was expected to be good because of the selection of a new and stronger government post the historic mandate of 2019 national elections. The newly-formed government started to realise the setbacks of few of its latest policies, including the measures announced in the Union Budget of 2019, dated July 5, and decided to undertake some structural changes.

The government announced a set of progressive measures, during August to October 2019, correcting few of its measures by replacing with supportive ones. Importantly, they removed the FPI surcharge, PSU banks were recapped & planned for consolidation, liquidity for provided for Housing & NBFCs sector, tax was cut for start-ups, corporates and new business, and decided to double infrastructure expenditure in the next 5 years.

Separately, RBI announced supportive monetary policies. Post these measures the market started to perform well, and was expected to extent the rally in 2020. But the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic ruined the pace of market and impacted the ongoing recovery of India and across the world.

Initially, till February 2020, the world disbelieved that COVID will spread and develop as a pandemic. This view was based on behaviour analysis of similar diseases in the past, like SAR2003, which had a local impact. The data coming out from China also misled the world, where the first case was reported in November 2019, stated that it was under control, not fatal and contagious.

This impression drastically worsened as it spread to the western world and the world realised its real danger, the risk of contagion by air too and rise of a pandemic. Quickly, the world equity market corrected by 1/3rd within a span of a month, February to March. Indian main indices collapsed by 40 percent and Mid & Small caps by 50 percent and 60 percent, respectively.

The main reason for the market to collapse was that the world economy went into a standstill, which had never happened in the world's history. The next reasonable question was that whether it will develop to a financial crisis and when will the economy be reopened.

During this standstill, within a span of one-month, big central banks came up with huge monetary packages, flooding the world financial market with tremendous amount of liquidity and assuring that the banking system will work smoothly as before.

During the year, governments announced fiscal stimulus to households and economy to overcome the economic crisis. Developed nations announced fiscal and monetary benefits, in the range of 21 percent to 10 percent of their respective GDP size. India, announced a total package amounting 15 percent of GDP, including variety of schemes focusing on unprivileged section and unorganised sectors.

Financial guarantees were also provided, of which one of the most beneficiary was the Rs 3 lakh crore guarantee provided to MSMEs. It proclaimed a message that no common man and companies will go bust because of COVID-19, with government and RBI support. From the market low, which was made in the month of March, equities became very cheap with high amount of funds in the market and a drop in financial risk. Initially, value stocks and sectors were the most beneficiary as liquidity rush towards stable businesses which were expected to survive and grow during pandemic.

Sectors like FMCG, IT, Pharma and Chemicals become the favourite, due to consumption demand, digitalisation, rising long-term value of Indian pharma sector and global demand for chemical. As the economy further opened, growth and cyclical sectors also joined in the rally.

From its low, the main index has rallied by 80 percent, above the pre-COVID level, and 100 percent for Smallcap index. Today, valuation has become just a number, as this number has lost its rationality given the situation of low earnings and high liquidity. It is at historic new high, P/E is at 34x and 22x on trailing basis and one year forward basis, respectively.

The number is destined to increase as the momentum is decided by the availability of funds and improving future outlook, which has been bouncing on a QoQ basis and it is expected to remain high for the next 4 to 6 quarters. It is also very important to note that, comparing the valuation with historic trend is not fair too, at this time. The valuations are expected to stay high for the time being and will stabilise by the latter half of 2021 as situation is expected to normalise.

This week, the market was boosted by the affirmation of the US FOMC policy decision to keep rates unchanged and assured continued support through further stimulus until the economy reached its employment and inflation target.

Along with this, market is inching higher with further expectations on upcoming events like more fiscal & monetary package in the US, Brexit deal, vaccination, India budget and high double-digit earnings growth in 2021. We believe that the optimism of the market will be retained, on a medium to long-term basis.

Of course, at the same time, due to high gains from the ongoing rally, leading to overwhelming levels, the vulnerability of the market has increased in the short-term, due to low margin of safety. We do not expect a big correction rather more of a consolidation, in the short-term, of not more than 7 to 10 percent in main indices. Dips are expected to be used as an opportunity to add equities. By the end of this week, mid and small caps in India are marginally slowing down.

They failed to participate openly in the rally, with a flattish trend of underperformance, being a bit cautious ahead forthcoming developments and solid gains made till date.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.