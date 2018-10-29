Correction in crude provides opportunity to accumulate auto stocks at current levels

Vikas Jain

The Nifty continued to trade lower with profit booking across sectors and stocks to close the week at 10,030. For the week, the Nifty ended lower by 2.7 percent while midcaps and smallcaps declined by 1.4 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.

The second quarter results continued to disappoint. Stocks of Kansai Nerolac, Asian Paints, Ambuja Cement, TVS Motors, Indigo, Maruti, ITC and Yes Bank fell by 3-8 percent after announcing their Q2 results.

Meanwhile, a 12 percent correction in crude oil prices since the start of the month failed to cheer the broader markets that saw huge selling on the back of compression in earnings multiples over the past few weeks.

Among sectors IT, Pharma and PSU banks declined by 4.7 percent, 5.5 percent and 4.2 percent respectively. Similarly, Bank Nifty, Energy and FMCG declined by 2.6 percent, 3.5 percent and 2.9 percent during the week. India VIX declined by 2.8 percent.

The Nifty has closed at its 100-week average of 10,026 and has corrected for the eighth consecutive week since it touched an all-time high in the first week of September 2018.

Despite a sell-off across sectors, VIX has ended down which indicates there could be some reversal from this week. Results of index companies like BPCL, HPCL, HDFC, Tata Motors, Pidilite, Dabur and L&T will be keenly watched from the earnings perspective for FY19.

Autos will be in focus as the monthly numbers will come up in the middle of the week. The correction in crude prices and stocks at 52-week lows provide a good opportunity to accumulate at current levels.

Private banks and consumer are the other preferred sectors to be watched at the current levels.

The author is Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

