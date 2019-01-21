Corporation Bank, CreditAccess to replace Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank in Nifty 500 index

After their merger with Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank will be excluded from various NSE indices.

"The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee has decided to replace Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank from various indices on account of the scheme of arrangement for amalgamation," the National Stock Exchange said in a press release.

Corporation Bank and CreditAccess Grameen will replace Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank in Nifty 500, Nifty Smallcap 250 and Nifty MidSmallcap 400 indices.

Welspun Corp will be included in the Nifty Smallcap 100 index, NHPC in NIFTY Dividend Opportunities 50, Jammu & Kashmir Bank in Nifty PSU Bank and Uflex in Nifty500 Value 50.

The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee will exclude Vijaya Bank in all above four indices.

These changes will be effective from January 28, 2019, or at the close of January 25, 2019.