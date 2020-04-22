Corporates raise over Rs 51,989 crore through BSE Bond platform during lockdown

Corporates including some public sector companies raised more than Rs 51,989 crore through BSE Bond platform during the lockdown period that began from March 23.

As per government directives, the extended lockdown period will end on May 3.

"BSE Bond platform, the premier debt raising platform of India has raised funds worth Rs 26,666 crore from commercial papers via 27 corporates and Rs 25,323 crore from medium and long term bonds via 18 corporates," said the BSE

The above amount was raised during March 23-April 20, 2020.

The BSE said issuers included six public sector companies and 21 private sector companies which raised money through commercial papers, while three public sector companies and 15 private sector companies raised funds through medium and long term bonds.

BSE Bond platform allows corporates to remotely set up their issues and open for subscription seamlessly. The investors are able to give their bids online and the settlement takes place in an automated way through Indian Clearing Corporation (ICCL).

For the financial year 2019-20, the platform garnered fundraising for commercial papers amounting to Rs 433,480 crore by 116 issuers and for bonds worth Rs 336,670 crores by 121 issuers, said the BSE.

For the financial year 2018-19, bonds worth Rs 310,939 crore were raised by 124 issuers and financial year 2017-18 bonds worth Rs 203,932 crore were raised by 78 issuers, it added.