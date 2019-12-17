Financial hits and misses of 2019

Date: August 13 | Extent of loss: 624 points (1.66 percent)| Reason: Weak global and domestic cues, no clarity about relief measures on surcharge tax on FPI and stimulus for other sectors such as the auto sector. (Image: Moneycontrol)

The year 2019 has been a busy one for India.

General elections, Sensex at record highs, economic slowdown and bank and stockbroking frauds — all made headlines. Some big announcements were also made and these are expected to have a profound impact in the coming days.

As another hectic year draws to a close, we look at some of the events that can influence your investing decision(s) and personal goals.

Hike in tax breaks on interest on affordable housing loans

Owning a home is a major financial goal for most of us. The government has, over the years, given a significant push to affordable housing and the icing on the cake has been the hike in tax break on interest paid on loans availed for such homes.

The budget 2019 hiked the deduction claimed on interest paid for affordable housing by Rs 1.5 lakhs per annum for homes valued up to Rs 45 lakhs. This was over and above the existing deduction of Rs 2 lakhs per annum.

The tax break would translate into a benefit of Rs 7 lakh for a loan period of 15 years. The amount saved on interest can be invested for accumulating wealth for various life goals.

Incentive for NPS subscribers

With the days of pension benefits all but over, the National Pension System, or NPS, can help you accumulate funds to take care of your post-retirement needs. NPS allows you two investment choices – active choice and lifecycle funds.

While in the former, you can choose your own asset mix, in the latter the asset mix changes as you grow older. Upon retirement, at the age of 60, you can withdraw 60 percent as lump sum, while the remaining 40 percent is used in buying an annuity. A major hit of this year has been the incentive offered on the lump sum withdrawal, where the entire amount is tax-free, as against the earlier 40 percent.

In other words, the entire 60 percent lump sum withdrawal would be tax-exempt. If you choose to be more aggressive with your NPS investment, you can accumulate a larger corpus and a greater amount as lump sum withdrawal will be tax-free.

Cut in corporate tax

One piece of news that sent the Sensex soaring was the reduction in corporate tax from 30 percent to 22 percent for existing firms and 25 percent to 15 percent for the new ones.

Lower corporate taxes mean greater profitability for firms which they can channelise to achieve greater operational efficiency.

At the same time, it will go a long way in consolidating India’s image as a business-friendly nation, subsequently boosting the economy and creating wealth for investors. With the economic slowdown expected to continue for some more time, a reduction in the corporate tax will give enterprises the much-needed breathing space.

LTCG tax on equities still a dampener

A cut n long-term capital gains tax on equities was expected following a reduction in the corporate tax but it is yet to happen. Gains above Rs 1 lakh in equities in a fiscal are taxed at 10 percent without indexation benefit.

The silver lining, however, is that the government is mulling options to revamp the income-tax structure on equities to fillip investor sentiment. According to a report, along with LTCG tax, securities transaction tax (STT) and dividend distribution tax (DDT) are also under review.

Summing it up

There are high hopes among investors in the New Year. If the government accepts the recommendations of the task force on Direct Tax Code, personal income-tax slabs could see major changes.

Also, the well-regulated markets of the country should not deter you from investing and be on the path to achieve financial freedom.

(The author is Head, Personal Wealth Advisory at Edelweiss.)