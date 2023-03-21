 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Corporate Fixed Deposit: All you need to know

Mar 21, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST

Corporate Fixed Deposits (FDs) are a popular investment option for those seeking a fixed rate of return for their savings.

Investment and savings programmes help your money grow, which does not grow when left stagnant. However, the recent market uncertainties have caused a significant deal qualm and risk aversion. Many of us wish to reduce our exposure to or avoid high-risk assets altogether while boosting our low-risk ones. 

Bonds, debentures, debt funds, fixed deposits, and other types of debt instruments are among the safest financial investments.

Historically, we have placed an undue reliance on bank time deposits to save money and grow our finances. Unfortunately, bank fixed deposits only provide returns of 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent; nevertheless, there are other products that offer higher returns than bank savings and fixed deposits, of which everyone should be aware.

What is a corporate fixed deposit?