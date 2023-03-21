Corporate Fixed Deposit: All you need to know

India’s net debt issuances over the last three years have significantly overshot budget estimates and it is likely that the FY24 number will exceed the Rs 12.2 lakh crore threshold.

Investment and savings programmes help your money grow, which does not grow when left stagnant. However, the recent market uncertainties have caused a significant deal qualm and risk aversion. Many of us wish to reduce our exposure to or avoid high-risk assets altogether while boosting our low-risk ones.

Bonds, debentures, debt funds, fixed deposits, and other types of debt instruments are among the safest financial investments.

Historically, we have placed an undue reliance on bank time deposits to save money and grow our finances. Unfortunately, bank fixed deposits only provide returns of 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent; nevertheless, there are other products that offer higher returns than bank savings and fixed deposits, of which everyone should be aware.

What is a corporate fixed deposit?

Corporate Fixed Deposits (FDs) are a popular investment option for those seeking a fixed rate of return for their savings. A Corporate FD is an agreement between an investor and a company where the investor deposits a fixed amount of money for a fixed period of time, typically ranging from twelve months to five years, at a predetermined interest rate. Corporate fixed deposits averagely provide returns of 8 percent to 9 percent yearly.

Corporate FD's are offered by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and companies that are considered financially stable and have a good credit rating. These companies offer higher interest rates than banks, making Corporate FDs an attractive option for investors looking to earn higher returns on their savings.

The market size of corporate fixed deposits in India is significant and has been growing in recent years due to various factors such as higher interest rates compared to traditional savings accounts and increasing popularity among retail investors. The exact market size may vary based on different sources and timeframes.

Why one should consider investing in corporate Fixed deposits

Corporate FDs can be a viable investment option for individuals looking to earn a higher interest rate than traditional savings accounts, without taking on too much risk. Here are a few reasons why one might consider investing in corporate fixed deposits:

1. Higher Interest Rates: Generally, corporate FDs offer higher interest rates than traditional savings accounts. This is because companies often require capital to fund their operations, and by offering a fixed deposit scheme, they can raise funds while providing investors with a higher rate of return.

2. Fixed Returns: One of the main advantages of fixed deposits is the assurance of a fixed rate of return. Unlike market-linked investments, the interest rate on fixed deposits remains constant throughout the investment period, ensuring that investors know what to expect in terms of returns.

3. Low Risk: Corporate fixed deposits are relatively low-risk investments, especially if they are issued by well-established companies with a good credit rating. This is because the funds are held for a fixed period, and investors receive a guaranteed return at the end of that period.

4. Flexible Tenure: Corporate FDs come with flexible tenures, typically ranging from a few months to a few years. This allows investors to choose a tenure that best suits their investment needs and financial goals.

Difference between corporate fixed deposit and bank deposits

Corporate FDs and Bank FDs are both fixed income investment options that offer a fixed rate of return for a predetermined period of time. However, there are some key differences between the two:

Issuer: Bank FDs are issued by banks, while Corporate FDs are issued by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and companies.

Interest rates: The interest rates offered by Corporate FDs are usually higher than those offered by banks, as companies offer a premium to attract investors. However, the interest rates on Corporate FDs are not regulated and may vary depending on the company's financial performance, credit rating, and other factors.

Risk: Bank FDs are considered to be less risky than Corporate FDs as they are insured by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) up to Rs. 5 lakhs per bank account. Corporate FDs, on the other hand, are not insured by the government, and investors may lose their entire investment if the company defaults on payment or goes bankrupt.

Credit rating: Banks are regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and are required to maintain a minimum credit rating, making them relatively safe for investors. Companies issuing Corporate FDs are not subject to the same regulatory requirements, and investors need to do thorough research on the company's credit rating and financial stability before investing.

Liquidity: Bank FDs are more liquid than Corporate FDs, as they can be easily withdrawn before maturity with a penalty, whereas Corporate FDs may have restrictions on premature withdrawal like early lock in period or may have a higher penalty for early withdrawal.

Corporate FDs could provide larger returns than bank FDs, but they also come with risk because there is no government insurance. When deciding between Bank FDs and Corporate FDs, investors should carefully assess their risk tolerance and conduct due diligence.

