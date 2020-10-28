172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|corporate-bond-market-ipo-regulations-top-sebis-interaction-with-us-investors-6027421.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate bond market, IPO regulations top SEBI's interaction with US investors

The increase in the number of registrations of FPIs and growing inflows of investment in the Indian market signifies foreign investors' interests in India, SEBI has said.

Moneycontrol News

Early finalisation of the direct listing scheme, development of the corporate bond market, digitisation of processes and more reforms in IPO regulations were the key points of the interaction between the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairman and investors as well as other stakeholders from the US.

Chairman Ajay Tyagi along with other SEBI officials on October 27 had an e-interaction with various stakeholders, including industry and investor associations from the United States. The interaction was organised by the US India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), SEBI said in a media release.

"We interacted with various stakeholders including the investors in the Indian capital markets from the USA. We briefed them about the key developments of the Indian economy as well as the recent trends in the securities market, especially in this COVID era," said Tyagi.

Close

Considering that the largest number of foreign portfolio investments and about a third of the total assets in the custody of FPIs are from the US, the importance of American investments was emphasised especially taking into account the growing partnership between the two countries, the statement said.

related news

"The achievements of Indian primary markets, secondary markets and specific products such as REITs and InvITs were brought out in the interactions. The attractiveness of the Indian markets despite the COVID impact and the recent surge in foreign investment into India through the FPI route was also emphasised," Tyagi said.

The note from SEBI highlighted that the increasing number of registrations of FPIs and increasing inflows in the equity market signified the sustained interest of the foreign investors in India's markets.

Participants appreciated various initiatives taken by SEBI, especially with respect to direct listing proposals and the creation of new products like real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) that have the potential to attract more foreign investment while benefitting the domestic economy given its multiplier effect.

The initiatives taken by SEBI towards the easing of participation by FPIs such as simplified registration process, common application form, onboarding during COVID through digital scanning of KYC documents were also appreciated, the note said.
First Published on Oct 28, 2020 12:28 pm

tags #markets #SEBI

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.