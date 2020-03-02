Coronavirus wreaks havoc on markets; should you be investing today?

Jimeet Modi

Coronavirus, which is turning into a global pandemic, has led to bloodshed in the stock markets across the world. Indian Indices too have shed nearly 10 percent in just 10 sessions. Meanwhile, the Nifty50 has lost over 1,000 points in the same period.

A deep fall like this in such a short time can be scary and may leave you wondering what to do in times like this?

What should you do?

I have always advised people that such situations are only temporary and that investors should not sell in panic. Instead, investors should start picking up quality stocks that are beaten down due to this fear in a systematic manner.

Why you should use every dip to accumulate quality stocks

One thing that my team and I have learned in our combined experience of over 100 years in the capital markets is that no one can tell where the market is going to be tomorrow or even after a month, it could be up or it could be down, but we can say with a lot of confidence that it will be up after 10 years.

And we say that because of the statistics of similar outbreaks in the past. It will surprise you that markets may correct due to such fears but have almost always bounced back within 6 months. Here’s how the MSCI World Index reacted after major outbreaks in the past.

This combined with a lot of other statistics and historical evidence only affirms our belief that this bloodshed in the markets due to virus outbreak too is a temporary effect and the markets are always expected to go up in the long-run. So, don’t sell in panic rather use this as an opportunity to buy good quality stocks that are available at cheaper valuations.

Where should I invest my money now?

Identifying and buying good quality stocks can be a daunting task, so don’t be worried. Carefully analyse the stock growth charts and observe the performance over a period. Investing in good quality stocks aims to earn superior returns at relatively lower risks during long periods.

If investing directly in stocks is not something you want to do at this juncture, then you can take advantage of this opportunity by investing in equity mutual funds. For instance, investing in UTI Equity Fund Growth is expected to yield the best results.

With the advent of technology, it has become extremely easy for a normal investor to invest in stocks or mutual funds, but it does not necessarily lead to investing in good quality stocks or mutual fund schemes. I strongly suggest contacting a financial advisor for further guidance on your portfolio and cash in on this opportunity.

(The author is CEO & Founder Samco Securities)

