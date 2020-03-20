App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Stock market, financial institutions to remain open: Maharashtra minister

The state government has ordered the closure of shops and offices in some cities, including Mumbai.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Banks, stock markets and other financial institutions will remain open in Maharashtra, Health Minister Rajesh Tope told CNBC-TV18 after the state government ordered the closure of offices and shops in some cities, including India's financial capital Mumbai.

The state government has stepped up measures to check the spread of coronavirus in Maharashtra which has reported 52 cases so far. All schools, colleges, hotels, malls, etc have already been ordered shut.

"Clearing corporations, depositories, stock-brokers and SEBI registered participants operating through these institutions will be exempted," Tope said. Shutting down the financial services sector was not feasible as of now, he said.

Track this blog for live updates on the coronavirus outbreak

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked people to stay at home and step out only in case of emergency.

Close

There has been a steady rise in reported infections in India, which rose to 206 on March 20. India has so far reported five deaths.

related news

"There are no plans to stop local train, bus services in state, while all shops except essential supplies in Mumbai, three other cities (including Pune, Nagpur) to be shut till March 31," Thackeray said at a press conference.

"From this midnight, all workplaces will remain closed till March 31, 2020. This is applicable in Mumbai, MMR Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur," he added.

 

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 03:29 pm

tags #Market news #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.