Coronavirus pandemic | Stock market, financial institutions to remain open: Maharashtra minister

Banks, stock markets and other financial institutions will remain open in Maharashtra, Health Minister Rajesh Tope told CNBC-TV18 after the state government ordered the closure of offices and shops in some cities, including India's financial capital Mumbai.

The state government has stepped up measures to check the spread of coronavirus in Maharashtra which has reported 52 cases so far. All schools, colleges, hotels, malls, etc have already been ordered shut.

"Clearing corporations, depositories, stock-brokers and SEBI registered participants operating through these institutions will be exempted," Tope said. Shutting down the financial services sector was not feasible as of now, he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked people to stay at home and step out only in case of emergency.

There has been a steady rise in reported infections in India, which rose to 206 on March 20. India has so far reported five deaths.

"There are no plans to stop local train, bus services in state, while all shops except essential supplies in Mumbai, three other cities (including Pune, Nagpur) to be shut till March 31," Thackeray said at a press conference.

"From this midnight, all workplaces will remain closed till March 31, 2020. This is applicable in Mumbai, MMR Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur," he added.