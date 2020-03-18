Coronavirus pandemic | More pain for auto sector; bumpy ride ahead for Tata Motors, Motherson Sumi

Coronavirus, which is wrecking markets across the world and has fanned fears of a global recession, couldn’t have come at a worse time for India’s auto sector that is battling a prolonged slump in demand.

The virus outbreak has added to the pain, hitting production and lowering the demand even further as consumer spending is unusually low.

Brokerages say following the outbreak, the correction in the auto index is now close to what was seen during the 2008 global financial crisis.

"Valuations of select two-wheeler and CV (commercial vehicle) stocks are approaching levels that were witnessed during the GFC. Any recovery in sales though will be dependent on several factors, including the extent of pass-through of crude prices, BS-VI related price hikes, etc," HDFC Securities said in a report on March 16.

The viral load

Supply-chain disruptions are hitting hard the sector that has been witnessing a drop in sales for the last many months. Shut down in China will impact sales volumes.

In the last five years, import of car equipment from China has gone up by 22.1 percent ($27 million to $33 million), while exports are down 54 percent to $11 million, Geojit Financial Services has said.

For Tata Motor’s JLR, a 17 percent volume mix comes from China.

In the same period, the import of two and three-wheeler equipment from China has gone up by 46 percent (from $3.5 million to $5.1 million), the brokerage said.

The disruption and the shut down in China is negative for stocks like Tata Motors, Motherson Sumi and Bosch, Geojit said.

Valuations are at 2008 levels

The valuations of auto stocks are approaching the levels of 2008.

According to HDFC Securities, Hero MotoCorp is trading below the financial crisis levels at 2.3 times price/book value (against four times earlier). The stock is trading at 1 time EV/sales, which is similar to 2008 levels.

However, the brokerage added that ROEs remain healthy at over 20 percent at Hero MotoCorp, as its market share has stabilised at above 35 percent level.

Ashok Leyland is trading at 0.7 times EV/sales, which is similar to the 2008 downturn. However, on Price/Book value, the stock is trading higher at 2.1 times (against below 1 time in the GFC crisis), HDFC Securities said.

On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki continues to trade at above 2008 crisis levels. "The stock is trading at 3.1 times on Price/Book value against 1.5 times during the GFC crisis. On EV/sales, the stock is trading at 1.6 times as compared to below 1 time during the 2008 period," HDFC Sec said.

At this juncture, looking at the sector from an investment point of view requires a prudent and well-calculated approach.

The recovery in the sector will depend on various factors, including how technological and regulatory transition pans out.

"While it is difficult to gauge the earnings trajectory in the near term, crude oil prices, BS-VI related transition, the transmission of rate cuts and export dynamics are the key factors which will drive a recovery in sales," HDFC Securities said.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.