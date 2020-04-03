App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Money market to trade from 10 am to 2 pm, says RBI

The money market currently trades from 9 am to 5 pm.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Due to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised the money market's trading hours from 10 am to 2 pm with effect April 7. These timings will continue till April 17.



"Staff and IT resources have been severely affected, posing operational and logistic risks. The thinning out of activity is impacting market liquidity and increasing volatility of financial prices," the central bank said in a statement.

Follow our LIVE coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic

Regular banking services for customers, including RTGS and NEFT services, will be available.

(Source: RBI statement)

Since India is currently in a nationwide lockdown till April 14, staff at most corporates have been working from home. Citizens have been practicing social distancing, and non-essential services have been prohibited,

"The resultant dislocations have adversely impacted the functioning of financial markets," the RBI said.

 

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 04:02 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #markets #RBI

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.