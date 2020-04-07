Coronavirus pandemic | M-cap of listed MNCs jumps to nearly 15%, says report

Amid panic-selling that has caused benchmark indices to plunge, multinational companies (MNCs) continue to do better than other competitors, according to a Business Standard report.

The Nifty and the Sensex saw massive drops in February and March due to fears about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

MNCs now account for a combined 14.6 percent market capitalisation (m-cap) of all listed companies in India, the report said. This is their highest ever share of m-cap in six years, and an increase from the 10.9 percent recorded at the end of March 2019.

Dhananjay Sinha, head of research, Systematix Group told Business Standard that most large listed MNCs are in the consumer space, providing food, personal care products, and pharmaceuticals.

"The space is currently preferred by equity investors because it offers steady growth and few downside risks arising from macroeconomic or policy surprises,” Sinha told the publication.

After excluding banking and financial services companies, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Maruti Suzuki India , Siemens, Bosch, ACC, and Ambuja Cement, and other companies contribute to one-fourth of the m-cap of 813 companies, the report said.

The report said the analysis is based 898 companies from multiple sectors sectors that are part of the BSE 500, BSE MidCap, and BSE SmallCap indices.

The report said 74 Indian subsidiaries of MNCs are now doing better than state-run firms and are almost as big as institutionally-owned independent companies such as Housing Development Finance Corporation, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro, and ITC.

The 74 Indian units have a combined m-cap of Rs 13.8 lakh crore, the report added.