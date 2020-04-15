App
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 03:17 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Coronavirus pandemic | Key to investing is to be completely neutral: First Global's Shankar Sharma

"Pharma does appear to be the least bad option in an overall menu of very unappetizing choice," Sharma said.

CNBC-TV18 @moneycontrolcom

A vertical fall always results in a vertical rally in the market, Shankar Sharma, vice-chairman and joint managing director of First Global, has said.

Speaking about his strategy in these uncertain times, the market veteran said, "When you have a 30 percent fall, and I have been around a long time, the only truth in the market is that a vertical rally you may not follow it with the vertical fall, but when you have vertical fall you will always get a vertical rally."

So, how should one invest? The key was to remain neutral, Sharma said.

Close

"The key to investing is really to be completely neutral, you cannot get attached to what you want things to be like, so we were just sitting and analysing, looking at all data points across the world and accordingly we acted on it," he said.

related news

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Talking about specific sectors, Sharma focused on financials.

"Banks, barring a handful, were struggling over the last six-eight months.  Corona has just come as a perfect storm for this sector. It is not their fault at all but as investors, we can feel for you but we don’t have to sit with you and ride it on the way down,” he said.

The outbreak has helped the pharmaceutical sector, with some companies seeing a decent rise in their stock.

"As a matter of disclosure we have pharma. I say this repeatedly, we are not highly convinced of anything because it is only when you get highly convinced of anything that you run into trouble in this game of investing. We are playing this and we will play this till we see it is not worth playing. I think that is a good space right now and pharma does appear to be the least bad option in an overall menu of very unappetizing choice," Sharma said.

Source: CNBC-TV18

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 03:17 pm

