Coronavirus pandemic | In a first, NSE allows stock brokers to work from home

To ensure the soundness of the Indian stock market in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on March 21 temporarily allowed dealers and employees of brokers to log into trading systems from remote locations to carry out day-to-day activities.

The exchange added that the arrangement will be permitted till April 30 or longer if the situation calls for it.

This is the first time stock brokers have been allowed to access the market from their homes.

Coronavirus LIVE updates

The novel coronavirus, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019, has now spread to at least 188 countries and territories, killing more than 13,000 people and leaving hundreds of thousands in quarantine.

The highly infectious disease is spreading rapidly in Europe and the United States, forcing the shutdown of offices, schools, cafes, cinema halls and malls - basically upending normal life.

India is also seeing a steady rise in cases. So far, it has reported five deaths and 341 confirmed cases.