Coronavirus pandemic | FIIs sell equities worth Rs 41,700cr in 14 straight sessions, DIIs buy Rs 43,600cr

Growing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus pandemic has led to foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remaining net sellers for 14 sessions on the trot starting February 24.

The rapid spread of novel coronavirus outside China dented investor sentiments, which resulted in trading being halted for 45 minutes on March 13 .

After remaining net sellers in January and February, FIIs sold equities worth Rs 30,334.30, while DIIs bought equities of Rs 27,689.18 crore in March so far.

In January and February, the FIIs sold equities worth Rs 5,359.51 crore and 12,684.30 crore respectively. The corresponding figures for DIIs was Rs 1,073.49 crore and Rs 16,933.03 crore, respectively.

In the last 14 trading sessions, FIIs sold equities worth Rs 41,702.97 crore, while DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 43,675 crore.

Benchmark indices posted their biggest ever weekly fall last week, with the Sensex and Nifty falling 3,473.14 points (9.24 percent) and 1,034.25 points (9.41 percent) to end at 34,103.48 and 9,955.2 levels, respectively.

Last week, DIIs bought equities worth of Rs 17,596.40 crore, while FIIs sold equities worth Rs 19,613.81 crore.

The BSE Smallcap, Midcap and Largecap indices have tumbled 11.77 percent, 11.17 percent and 9.48 percent, respectively.