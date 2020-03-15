App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2020 08:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | FIIs sell equities worth Rs 41,700cr in 14 straight sessions, DIIs buy Rs 43,600cr

In January and February, the FIIs sold equities worth Rs 5,359.51 crore and 12,684.30 crore respectively. The corresponding figures for DIIs was Rs 1,073.49 crore and Rs 16,933.03 crore, respectively.

Rakesh Patil

Growing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus pandemic has led to foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remaining net sellers for 14 sessions on the trot starting February 24.

The rapid spread of novel coronavirus outside China dented investor sentiments, which resulted in trading being halted for 45 minutes on March 13 .

After remaining net sellers in January and February, FIIs sold equities worth Rs 30,334.30, while DIIs bought equities of Rs 27,689.18 crore in March so far.

Close

In January and February, the FIIs sold equities worth Rs 5,359.51 crore and 12,684.30 crore respectively. The corresponding figures for DIIs was Rs 1,073.49 crore and Rs 16,933.03 crore, respectively.

related news

In the last 14 trading sessions, FIIs sold equities worth Rs 41,702.97 crore, while DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 43,675 crore.

Benchmark indices posted their biggest ever weekly fall last week, with the Sensex and Nifty falling 3,473.14 points (9.24 percent) and 1,034.25 points (9.41 percent) to end at 34,103.48 and 9,955.2 levels, respectively.

Also Read: Investors lose more than Rs 15 lakh cr this week; these 50 stocks fell 20-40% in BSE 500

Last week, DIIs bought equities worth of Rs 17,596.40 crore, while FIIs sold equities worth Rs 19,613.81 crore.

Also Read: 'Like last year, 2020 will also see continued FII inflow'

The BSE Smallcap, Midcap and Largecap indices have tumbled 11.77 percent, 11.17 percent and 9.48 percent, respectively.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 15, 2020 08:37 am

tags #Market Edge

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.