App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | CII sends SOS to govt, seeks moratorium on repayment of loans

The CII president requested the industry to pay SMEs as fast as possible

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vikram Shreekant Kirloskar - the President of Confederation of Indian Industry - has expressed concerns about the survivability of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as supply chains have been disrupted for some time as the coronavirus pandemic takes hold.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Kirloskar said he was 'very worried' about the sector. He wondered if there could be a moratorium on the repayment of loans and suggested that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should cut rates and the cash reserve ratio (CRR).

At the same time, the CII president requested the industry to pay SMEs as fast as possible and appealed to the government to expedite clearance of dues.

Close

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 8 pm on March 19 in the wake of the Novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic, Kirloskar expects to 'get something' from the PM’s address. He added that the PM is likely to talk about acting responsibly.

related news

To track all news updates on the coronavirus pandemic, click here

On the topic of job cuts as the market is going through a tough time at present, Kirloskar said he had asked members to reconsider their own salaries but 'hold on to people'. He said he had been trying to convince everyone including the unions.

“We have to all survive together,” he said. “The ‘India story’ is still intact, we hope to bounce back strongly,” he ended on an optimistic note.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 01:14 pm

tags #CII #coronavirus #SMEs

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.