Coronavirus pandemic | Chris Hansen-led hedge fund up 36% after spotting COVID-19's impact early: Report

Valiant Capital Management, a San Francisco-based hedge fund is reaping benefits of having the foresight of correctly gauging the threat of Coronavirus on the world economy.

Led by Chris R Hansen, the hedge fund is up 36 percent as it was early in assessing the outbreak's potential impact on stock markets, as per this report by The Wall Street Journal.

Valiant Capital had, in late January, boosted its bets against US stock indexes after evaluating the impact of the novel coronavirus, as per sources quoted in the report.

In February, the hedge fund began shorting stocks of companies it felt would suffer from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The number of cases in the US and other countries began to spike in late February, causing the global markets to plunge. Valiant then made gains through bets made against cruise operators, international airlines and travel companies.

By early March, Valiant had begun shorting stocks that were less obvious, and made bets against companies it thought had weak balance sheets or were fraudulent, the report said.

Towards the end of March, Valiant's value had risen 36 percent for the year before fees, says the WSJ report.

“Protecting capital from downturns has always been a core part of our strategy, and once again it is nice to see it pay off when it matters the most,” Hansen said investor letter on March 12.

The letter stated the Valiant was up 25 percent before fees, but did not provide details of how the gains were made.

Apart from equities, the hedge fund also made gains through credit protection on global investment-grade and high-yield bond indexes it had bought in mid-February. The strong possibility of corporate defaults made these instruments more attractive.