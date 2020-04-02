App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Wouldn’t buy into stock market yet, says economist Mohamed El-Erian

El-Erian, chief economic advisor at Allianz, said the stock market is still on a downward trend due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US-based economist Mohamed El-Erian said on April 1 that he is hesitant to invest in the stock market, given the plunge in benchmark indices due to the coronavirus pandemic.

El-Erian, Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz, told CNBC that the stock market is still on a downward trend due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Whatever cash you have, divide it over five installments," El-Erian told the news channel.

He recommended dollar cost averaging into the market over many months.

El-Erian said he understands why some investors think the strategy of averaging into the market “isn’t very sophisticated”. He added that no one can identify the market's exact bottom.

“But no one can tell you for sure how these dynamics are going to evolve. We simply have not seen this before,” he said.

El-Erian is of the view that the time for investors to be "selling everything" had passed.

“If you feel it’s the all clear, go out and buy the index... I don’t think we’re there yet,” he said.

He added that investors still have opportunities to improve their portfolios.

El-Erian suggested selling bonds and equities of companies that have negligible or no cash reserves, negative cash flow and significant debt coming due.

The former CEO of investment firm Pimco had earlier in March predicted that the US stock market will shed 30 percent from February's record highs before finding a bottom.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 23 percent and the S&P 500 fell 20 percent in the first three months of 2020.

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 12:27 pm

#Business #coronavirus #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK #world

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000cr fresh slippages in Q4; COVID-19 to take a toll on asset quality, says MD&CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

