Coronavirus impact on global markets, barring China SSE Composite

The coronavirus outbreak, after having emerged in China, has now spread to the world. The World Health Organization has officially named the disease COVID-19.

The coronavirus impact on the global economy has shocked the markets worldwide as it witnesses mayhem in stock prices.

Moneycontrol analyses how the global market got impacted due to this COVID-19 in the last one month.

The data surprised everyone that the China SSE composite index had remained a positive performer in the last one month. However, other major global indices were down anywhere between 11 percent and 27 percent.

European CAC, FTSE, DAX, and Brazil’s Bovespa markets have taken a hit higher compared to other global indices. These indices fell over 25 percent in the same period.

