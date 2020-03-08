Coronavirus impact | Investors shouldn't panic; continue with SIP investments: Devarsh Vakil

Investors should not panic, and continue with systematic investment plan (SIP) investments by keeping longer-term investment horizons, Devarsh Vakil, Head - Advisory (PCG), HDFC Securities, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q. What is your take on Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the December quarter? Do you think more policy measures are on their away to boost growth in the economy? How will it impact markets?

A. India's GDP for Q3FY20 comes in at 4.7 percent compared to 4.5 percent growth in the second quarter. GVA growth during the third quarter came in higher at 4.5 percent, against 4.3 percent growth in July-September quarter. These numbers are broadly in line with expectations.

This low rate of expansion was mainly due to weak manufacturing, falling exports and weak consumer demand. It is heartening to note that the growth numbers for Q2FY20 has been revised upward drastically.

The data suggests to us that the slowdown in the Indian economy has bottomed out and measures taken by the government in the recent budget to improve capacity to spend in rural sector, infrastructure creation and inviting foreign investments will boost growth going ahead.

There is very little room left for fiscal measures by the government because of high Fiscal Deficit, but according to us the latest policy tools brought into use by RBI (LTRO) and postponement of Gilt maturities through operation twist have added significant monetary stimulus to the financial system.

The fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak will shave some points from the global growth, though we expect a coordinated response from central bankers to unleash liquidity to counter the effects of slowdown. It should also add tailwinds to the growth recovery whenever the virus spread is contained.

Q. Coronavirus has become a ‘worry’ from markets across the globe from a ‘concern’. What is the way ahead for Indian markets?

A. Escalation of the coronavirus spread is negative for the entire global economy including India. Last week, India VIX Index saw a jump of 70 percent, which is highest ever weekly rise. This indicates that fear about the equity market investment is also going up.

However, in the longer run, India could get benefit because of lower crude oil price which has seen a sharp cut in the last two months.

India imports close to 85 percent of its annual crude oil requirements, and its dependence on purchases from overseas has only risen in recent years, as domestic production falters in the absence of adequate incentives.

The price of the Indian crude oil basket, which stood at $64 per barrel in January, dropped to $55 in February.

India’s crude import bill may decline by a massive $17 billion or 17 perecnt year-on-year in FY21 if the Indian basket price remains subdued around the current level of $50/barrel through the next fiscal, in what could give a big relief to the country’s current account.

Q) How should investors play the massive fall which we have seen in the last 15 days to a month? This is time to create long term wealth for investors? What does history suggest?

A. Buying the right stock at the right time has always been the dream for the investors. In the recent correction, investors should focus on the stocks whose prices have fallen in sympathy with international markets, but their company’s underlying earning trajectory is strong and intact.

History suggests if you pick the stocks which are reasonably valued and hold them till their earning trajectory is higher, you will compound your wealth.

Q. What should be the investment strategy of investors with respect to mutual funds? This is a time usually when investors stop their SIP as nervousness clouds investors’ minds.

A. SIP, over the years, has turned out to be most beneficial to investors who neither have the time or adequate resources to start investing on their own.

An SIP brings in a disciplined approach towards investing in by allocating equal amounts regularly to accumulate the asset class over the long-term.

One of the significant benefits of an SIP is that it controls the risk of investments through rupee cost averaging.

Broad market decline allows investors to buy more units at a lower price and later reward them with better returns when the market rises.

Investors should not panic and continue with the SIP investments by keeping longer-term investment horizons.

Q. FIIs have pulled out more than Rs 8,000 crore from Indian markets from the cash segment in February. What is leading to the selloff in Indian markets? Do you think the selloff could intensify if the situation with respect to coronavirus escalates?

A. FIIs have pulled out nearly Rs 8,000 crore from the secondary market in the month of February as the rapid spread of novel coronavirus outside China dented investors' sentiments.

Investors remained concerned over global growth which dragged the Indian benchmark Indices by 7 percent in the February month along with the sharp sell-off in the Global markets.

Well before the outbreak of the virus, FIIs were buyers into emerging markets including India. FIIs were net buyers from the month of September last year.

Now FIIs, like all investors are cautious in the short-term. However, we expect central bankers around the world, will release ample liquidity into the system to support global growth. We expect some of that liquidity will flow back into emerging markets including India.

Q. According to a Reuters poll conducted recently, experts have trimmed their target for Sensex, and Nifty for December 2020 on account of global cues. What is your target for the year and have you also tapered your expectations?

A. India is expected to grow at 6 percent for FY21. India has an opportunity to attract many companies looking to diversify their sourcing base apart from China.

We expect Nifty EPS to grow by 9 percent in FY20 and nearly 25 percent in FY21 to 680. The Nifty has corrected more than 10 percent from the all-time high and now is trading at reasonable valuations at 16x its FY21 expected earnings. We will review the target after the end of financial year.

Q. It looks like money has started moving from equities to safe havens like Gold, and other fixed-income products. Do you think fixed income space could outperform in 2020? What should be the strategy?

A. One should follow an asset allocation plan according to one’s risk profile. January month Inflows in Gold ETF were at a multi-year high. The short-term flows may continue to flow into gold and fixed income.

Risk-averse investors can continue with systematic investment into stocks/funds selected according to their asset allocation plans.

For seasoned investors who invest directly into equities, we believe it is the right time to gradually increase allocation towards small and mid-stocks. Smaller stocks have witnessed severe de-rating in their multiple on the back of lackluster earnings.

We expect a recovery in earnings on the back of broader economic turnaround and hence recommend investors to veer towards quality midcap and small-cap stocks for next fiscal.

Q. What is your take on SBI Cards? It is one of the largest IPO on the D-Street. Should one invest in the IPO or stay with SBI?

A. We believe that SBI Card is a multiyear growth story and presents an excellent opportunity to participate in a lowly penetrated industry. It is a proxy to the fast-growing digital payments space in India and first of its kind to go for an IPO.

It will attract a lot of investors. We believe it will give handsome returns on the listing day itself. We rate “Subscribe” Rating for this ‘Talk of the Town’ and highly anticipated IPO of SBI Cards.

Q. Any value buy with respect to stocks or sectors which are looking attractive?

A. We prefer private sector banks, insurance and asset management companies, pharmaceuticals and healthcare companies and export-oriented - chemicals companies.

