'Coronavirus fears to weigh heavily on financial market, ECB's monetary policy eyed'

Jigar Trivedi

Comex gold posted its biggest weekly gain (5.5 percent) in more than four years as lingering concerns about the spread of coronavirus permeated markets. Price neared a seven-year high before a massive sell-off in equities forced investors to cash in gains in gold to cover losses in the stock market.

On a weekly basis, MCX Gold was up 6.7 percent as the rupee depreciated by 2.23 percent. MCX Gold hit an all-time high (April Contract: Rs. 44,961) as investment demand sky-rocketed.

Fed's surprise 50 bps interest rate cut did little to provide some cushion to the economy. Dow Jones & S&P 500 is down approx 10 percent from February 1. Last Friday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that while the US economy remained strong, the virus "posed an evolving risk" and the Fed stood ready to take action if needed. And right after that, the Fed cut interest rates on Tuesday in an emergency move to safeguard the world's largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus epidemic. The current range is now 1.00 - 1.25%. Next meet is scheduled on March 17-18.

However, the decision failed to calm investor's nerves, with all three major US stock indexes closing nearly 3 percent lower overnight, while Asian shares wobbled the next day. The US 10-year Treasury yields fell to a record low (0.7925 percent), while the dollar held close to a two-month low against key rivals.

The global economy is set to grow only 2.4 percent this year, the lowest since 2009, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said.

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors said on Tuesday they would use all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable growth and safeguard against risks from the virus, which has fuelled global recession fears.

Coronavirus has killed more than 3,000 with more than 95,000 affected.

The global spread of the virus has crushed hopes for stronger growth this year and will hold 2020 global output gains to their slowest pace since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, the IMF's managing director said. The SPDR Gold ETF has remained unchanged at 934 tonnes a week ago. But ETFs backed by Gold combined have seen an all-time high inflow.

Bullion is one of the standout winners from the outbreak of the virus. The fear factor remains the biggest supporting factor. Now even dollar is weakening so it is a double-edged sword for bullion investors. We have seen safe-haven buying for gold. We don't think there is anything unusual in the way gold is reacting to possibly a pandemic. Coronavirus fears continue to weigh heavily on the broad financial market, with US equities caught up in a see-saw battle between buyers and sellers.

The outbreak and efforts to contain it may slash about $320 billion of global trade each quarter while it lasts, delivering a much bigger hit than the US-China trade war. The lingering fear on Wall Street is that the spreading COVID-19 epidemic will further disrupt trade and the global economy, as several nations declare travel restrictions and quarantines. This concern is clearly visible in the continued rush to safety, with havens like US Treasury bonds and gold decisively outperforming most asset categories in recent weeks.

Next week is a holiday-shortened due to Holi celebrations on Tuesday. Japan and Euro-zone Q4 GDP will be releasing along with Germany & Eurozone's industrial production for February. Most importantly, ECB monetary policy is scheduled next week and after the Fed's aggressive step, the ball is in ECB's court to cut the rates and provide cushion to the economy.

(The author is Fundamental Research Analyst - Commodities at Anand Rathi)