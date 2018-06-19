App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cords Cable Industries stock rises 7% on bulk orders worth Rs 47.20 cr

Cords Cable Industries said the supply of cables would be completed before February, 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Cords Cable Industries share price rallied more than 7 percent intraday Tuesday on receiving a contract for supply of signal cables.

The order includes fire resistant - gas detector signal cables, alarm cables and control cables to be used in polymer addition project towards hydrocarbon sector in Punjab (India).

The total estimated value of the contract is Rs 47.20 crore, the company said, adding the supply of cables is to be completed before February, 2019.

Earlier Cords Cable Industries received bulk orders amounting to Rs 40 crore for supplies to Hydrocarbon sector in Haryana, Assam and Gujarat. It also received a prestigious approval for supplies to a Gulf based oil major for all of its ongoing and upcoming projects, which is expected to further boost company's exports.

At 11:41 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 78.50, up Rs 2.35, or 3.09 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 12:05 pm

