Copper softens on weak global cues

Copper prices moved down by 0.26 per cent to Rs 459.15 per kg as speculators cut down their holdings amid a weak trend in base metals overseas. Besides, low demand at the domestic spot market weighed on metal prices.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper to be delivered in March eased by Rs 1.20, or 0.26 per cent, to Rs 459.15 per kg in a business turnover of 17,700 lots.

Besides subdued demand at the domestic physical market, a weak trend in the base metals pack overseas led to the fall in copper prices at futures trade, analysts said.