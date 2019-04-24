Copper futures up on spot demand, global cues

Copper futures traded higher by 45 paise at Rs 446.75 per kg on Wednesday as speculators built up positions amid a firming trend at the domestic spot market and positive global cues.

In futures trade, copper for delivery in June was trading higher by 75 paise, or 0.17 percent, at Rs 451.70 per kg in a business turnover of 3,413 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in April edged up by 45 paise, or 0.10 percent, to Rs 446.75 per kg in 11,392 lots.

A firm trend overseas and rising demand at the domestic spot markets influenced copper futures here, market analysts said.