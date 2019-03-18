Copper futures up on spot demand

Copper prices rose 0.18 percent to Rs 446.30 per kg in futures trade on Monday after speculators raised their bets even as base metals weakened overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in April traded higher by 80 paise, or 0.18 percent, at Rs 446.30 per kg, in a business turnover of 1,584 lots.

Analysts said rising physical demand at the domestic spot market supported the upside but a weak trend in base metals overseas after weak US manufacturing data, capped gains. Globally, three-month copper traded flat at USD 6,434.50 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange (LME).