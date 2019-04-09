Copper futures up 0.28% on spot demand

Copper prices rose 0.28 percent to Rs 453.35 per kg in futures market Tuesday as speculators built up fresh positions following pick-up in demand at the spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for April contracts edged higher by Rs 1.25, or 0.28 percent, to Rs 453.35 per kg in a business turnover of 12,811 lots.

Similarly, the metal for June contract was trading higher by Rs 1.65, or 0.36 percent, to Rs 457.65 per kg in 651 lots.

Market analysts said, fresh positions created by traders due to up-tick in demand from consuming industries in the spot market mainly influenced copper prices here.