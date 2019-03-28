Copper futures gain 0.02% on positive cues

Tracking positive global cues, copper prices edged higher by 0.02 percent to Rs 439.35 per kg in futures trade Thursday as participants raised bets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in April contracts was up by 10 paise, or 0.02 percent, to Rs 439.35 per kg in a business turnover of 13,686 lots.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in June contracts traded higher by 20 paise, or 0.05 percent, to Rs 443.10 per kg in 102 lots.

A firm trend overseas and pick up in demand in the spot market mainly led to the rise in copper prices in futures trade, analysts said.