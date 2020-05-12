App
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 02:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Copper futures ease on low demand

On Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in May eased by Rs 2.70, or 0.66 per cent, to Rs 404.00 per kg in a business turnover of 343 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Copper prices on Tuesday slipped 0.66 per cent to Rs 404.00 per kg after investors cut down their positions amid muted demand in the domestic market.

Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators due to muted demand in the spot market led to the fall in copper prices here.

First Published on May 12, 2020 01:50 pm

tags #Commodities #Copper

