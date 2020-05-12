Copper futures ease on low demand

Copper prices on Tuesday slipped 0.66 per cent to Rs 404.00 per kg after investors cut down their positions amid muted demand in the domestic market.

On Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in May eased by Rs 2.70, or 0.66 per cent, to Rs 404.00 per kg in a business turnover of 343 lots.

Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators due to muted demand in the spot market led to the fall in copper prices here.