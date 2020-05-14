App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 07:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Copper futures down 0.62%, brokerages see further downside

In the futures market, copper for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 403.15 and a low of Rs 398.70 per kg on the MCX.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Copper prices fell Rs 399.15 per kg on May 14 as participants increased their short positions. The base metal has come under pressure on growing worries over the global economic slowdown caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The sentiment was further dampened by comments from the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on May 13 that the US economy faces significant downside risks.

In the futures market, copper for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 403.15 and a low of Rs 398.70 per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the base metal has touched a low of Rs 362.20 and a high of Rs 436.

Close

Copper futures for May delivery slipped Rs 2.50, or 0.62 percent, to Rs 399.15 per kg at 18:50 hours on a business turnover of 3,791 lots. The same for June delivery was down Rs 2.05, or 0.51 percent, to Rs 402.95 per kg on a turnover of 510 lots.

related news

The value of May and June contracts traded so far is Rs 793.21 crore and Rs 17.18 crore, respectively.

"Copper is trading under a falling trend line channel, with prices likely to remain negative. Any breakdown below Rs 399.50 would drag prices lower towards Rs 396.50-395 level intraday," Axis Securities said.

Copper_may14

On the hourly chart, price has been trading below 60 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is a negative sign, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trading at 44 indicating low momentum.

Motilal Oswal expects copper price to trade negatively with resistance at Rs 403 and Rs 401 levels. The brokerage advises clients to sell on rallies, targeting lower support at Rs 398-396 zone.

At 13:26 (GMT), the base metal futures was down 0.85 percent quoting at $5,169.75 per tonne in London.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 14, 2020 07:37 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Copper #Market news

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Explained | What is 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme? Here's all you need to know

Explained | What is 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme? Here's all you need to know

Coronavirus | Here are some of the ways people are using internet during the lockdown

Coronavirus | Here are some of the ways people are using internet during the lockdown

Fresh announcements on economy to help farmers, migrants: PM Modi

Fresh announcements on economy to help farmers, migrants: PM Modi

most popular

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.