Copper futures down 0.62%, brokerages see further downside

Copper prices fell Rs 399.15 per kg on May 14 as participants increased their short positions. The base metal has come under pressure on growing worries over the global economic slowdown caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The sentiment was further dampened by comments from the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on May 13 that the US economy faces significant downside risks.

In the futures market, copper for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 403.15 and a low of Rs 398.70 per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the base metal has touched a low of Rs 362.20 and a high of Rs 436.

Copper futures for May delivery slipped Rs 2.50, or 0.62 percent, to Rs 399.15 per kg at 18:50 hours on a business turnover of 3,791 lots. The same for June delivery was down Rs 2.05, or 0.51 percent, to Rs 402.95 per kg on a turnover of 510 lots.

The value of May and June contracts traded so far is Rs 793.21 crore and Rs 17.18 crore, respectively.

"Copper is trading under a falling trend line channel, with prices likely to remain negative. Any breakdown below Rs 399.50 would drag prices lower towards Rs 396.50-395 level intraday," Axis Securities said.

On the hourly chart, price has been trading below 60 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is a negative sign, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trading at 44 indicating low momentum.

Motilal Oswal expects copper price to trade negatively with resistance at Rs 403 and Rs 401 levels. The brokerage advises clients to sell on rallies, targeting lower support at Rs 398-396 zone.

At 13:26 (GMT), the base metal futures was down 0.85 percent quoting at $5,169.75 per tonne in London.