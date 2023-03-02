 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Contrarian calls | Profit-booking drags automobile firms but analysts bullish on sector

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Mar 02, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST

Withering sentiment among retail investors and FIIs moving to China added to the woes for Indian equities in February but analysts continue to be upbeat about some stocks, take a look

The domestic equity market took a beating in February as investors shunned risky asset classes on fears that the US Federal Reserve would lift interest rates higher than anticipated and for a longer period as it fights to rein in sticky inflation.

Relentless selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), who are seen shifting funds to China, and a withering sentiment among retail investors added to the woes for domestic equities. The freefall of Adani Group stocks in the aftermath of the Hindenburg report also dragged the benchmark indices in the red during February. Both the Nifty and Sensex declined close to 2 percent over the month.

But even as the spread of caution triggered profit-booking across most frontline sectors, automobile stocks continued to find favour with analysts. Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the top 10 stocks that saw some contrast between price action and analyst action over the month.

Analysts upbeat about Bajaj Auto 