Contrarian calls | Bajaj Auto, UltraTech, CIL catch investor fancy despite analysts stepping up on downgrades

Returns matter a lot, yet there are always scenarios where analysts and investors are at odds. Sometimes analysts are gung-ho over a stock despite investors dumping it; there are also occasions when investors lap up a stock that analysts seem to loathe.

With the Indian market climbing higher in the past one month, a cluster of stocks has stood out prominently where investors and analysts are at a variance.

Contrarian downgrades

Bajaj Auto, despite a rally in its share price, has stood out like a sore thumb when it comes to analyst views, with the ‘buy’ recommendations decreasing to 27 in April, from 33 in the previous month and 40 in the past one quarter.

The shares of the largest domestic three-wheeler original equipment maker have risen 17 percent over a month, 12 percent over a quarter and 16 percent in a year.

Post the recent rally, Kotak Institutional Equities believes most of the positives are already baked in the current market price of Bajaj Auto, prompting it to maintain its ‘reduce’ rating on the automobile stock with a hike in target price to Rs 4,000 from Rs 3,625 earlier.

Besides this, a cut in export volumes and market share loss faced by the second-largest motorcycle manufacturer has led to the downgrades.

“Concerns on the export volumes continue (around 50 percent of sales) with Bajaj Auto delaying the recovery timelines led by uncertainty on unavailability of USD and lower affordability. Also, lack of market share gains in the domestic motorcycles market over the last few years, and increase in competition could lead to further pricing actions,” said brokerage house Prabhudas Lilladher.

Meanwhile, Jefferies slightly differed from the view. Even as the capital markets firm is concerned about Bajaj Auto's market share loss in premium bikes and exports, it sees multiple tailwinds—improving domestic demand, gradual export recovery, the launch of Triumph bikes, and the scale-up of EVs.

UltraTech Cement

Over the quarter, another stock that caught the eye was UltraTech Cement where ‘buy’ ratings dropped to 39 from 42 but the share price rose 12.5 percent during the same period.

Gains in the stock price were on the back of the cement manufacturer’s leadership position in the industry with a market share of around 26 percent in FY23, coupled with robust expansion plans without leveraging the balance sheet. Strong demand, cement prices likely remaining stable and power and fuel costs treading lower also supported the buying sentiment for the cement stock.

However, the only thing that seems to be ticking off analysts is the limited upside potential in the stock. Dolat Capital said that the current market price leaves limited upside.

At Rs 7,704 on the BSE, UltraTech Cement’s stock is about a percent away from scaling its 52-week high.

Coal India

Other stocks that analysts seem to dislike are Coal India and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

For Coal India, 7 brokerage firms have downgraded their ratings on the state-owned mining company’s stock to 15 ‘buy’ recommendations from 22 over the past one year. This is in contrast to the coal major’s near 23 percent rally in the share price, which was largely due to attractive valuation and high dividend yield. The company’s board gave in-principle approval to divest a 25 percent stake in Bharat Coking Coal and some analysts believe a stake sale along with a potential listing could help unlock value, which also triggered the rally.

At Rs 237, the stock trades at an inexpensive valuation of 3.9 times FY24 EV/EBITDA, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Among other things that made analysts wary is a likely fall in e-auction realisations. CLSA believes e-auction realisations will fall further on a decline in global prices.

Lower-than-expected e-auction realisation of Rs 4,525 per tonne, down 10 percent QoQ, played a spoilsport during the March quarter. Sharekhan by BNP Paribas highlighted that lower realisations, especially for e-auction, could affect margins and earnings outlook.

Dr Reddy’s Labs

As for Dr Reddy’s, ‘buy’ ratings have slipped to 31 from 37 over a year. Analysts take it that the ongoing United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) plant inspections and a few companies being issued Form 483 with observations pointing at apparent regulatory concerns, may drag the performance of pharmaceutical players, prompting them to stay selective in the space.

Recently, Dr Reddy’s has been issued a Form 483 with one observation by the US FDA following an inspection of the company’s active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in Bollaram, Hyderabad.

Sharekhan cautioned that increased scrutiny from the US FDA, leading to production delays, and rising guidance around research and development and promotion and marketing costs in the near term, could act as headwinds against a potentially strong operating performance for the drugmaker.

Despite the downgrades, the scrip of the pharmaceutical major has shot up 20 percent during the past one year given the superior product portfolio and strong product pipeline of Dr Reddy’s.

Dr Reddy’s has outperformed the Nifty Pharma index over the past one year. The pharma major’s scrip has climbed 26 percent higher in comparison with the 0.5 percent drop in the index.

Contrarian upgrades

On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) was the only stock on Nifty50 where the share price declined for over a month, yet analysts upgraded their ratings on the scrip.

Volume growth for India’s largest FMCG company seemed to be a worry for investors, which triggered a small drop in the stock price over the past one month, but analysts paid heed to the upbeat management commentary. The HUL’s management believes overall volume growth will likely recover gradually as consumption comes with a lag. It also reiterated that the rural slowdown has bottomed out and the company should start seeing volume recovery provided the macro environment and raw material prices remain stable.

What analysts also like about HUL — that houses brands like Lux, Pond’s, Red Label, Bru, Dove, Fair & Lovely, Horlicks, Kissan, Pepsodent, Surf Excel, and Vaseline — is the company’s continued market share gains in a challenging consumption environment and its focus on driving premiumisation across categories.

The company’s premium portfolio continues to significantly outperform both the market and HUL’s overall growth, pointed out ICICI Securities.

Besides HUL, analysts also have a fondness for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro despite the negative stock trajectory over a quarter.

Tata Consultancy Services

Even as the stock price is down 6 percent, ‘buy’ calls on TCS shares have bumped up to 24 from 21.

The technology company reported robust deal Total Contract Value (TCV) wins with order book TCV of $10 billion as compared with $7.8 billion in Q3 FY23 and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.4 times recording an all-time high number of large deals, highlighted Sharekhan.

Meanwhile, PhillipCapital expects TCS to continue to command a valuation premium over its peers, on the back of its strong diversified profile, superior return profile (Return on Equity of 46 percent in FY23), management stability, strong margins and market leadership position.

Despite the strong deal pipeline, the TCS management indicated caution and uncertainty among clients in the near term, which could further impact revenues as well as slow down margin improvement.

Sharekhan has cautioned that the near-term outperformance would be restricted for TCS owing to uncertain earnings outlook, CEO transition and global macro headwinds.

Wipro

Meanwhile, Wipro has also seen an increase in upgrades over a quarter with ‘buy’ recommendations topping up to 13 from 11 despite a 3 percent drop in share price.

Besides, the pricey stock valuation, March quarter earnings had made investors cautious, yet the announcement of buying back shares worth Rs 12,000 crore looked like the saving grace.

“At 15X FY2025E EPS, the stock is not yet cheap enough to warrant a re-look. The stock may hold up in the short term courtesy of buyback,” said Kotak Institutional Equities.

Multiple analysts believe that the current stock valuation fairly captures the risk from the slowing macroeconomic environment that Wipro is facing along with lower-than-expected revenue growth. Wipro has guided for a sequential decline of 1-3 percent in revenue in 1Q FY24, essentially implying no growth in FY24.

Reliance Industries

Over a year, a contrarian upgrade that stole the show is Reliance Industries which saw brokerage firms stepping up their ‘buy’ calls to 33 from 26. Much of the optimism among analysts for RIL’s stock stems from the likelihood of Jio and retail business listings. However, the share price of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate has slumped 14 percent over a year.

CLSA explained that a lack of launches and growth areas has kept the stock subdued over the past 18 months. This, according to the foreign brokerage firm, could change in the second half of FY24 as it sees the Mukesh Ambani-led company start offering its portable 5G device (Jio Airfiber) to ramp up wireless broadband additions and launch its affordable 5G smartphone as it monetises its pan-India standalone 5G launch by end-2023. Further, recent brand launches (Independence, Campa Cola) suggest could ramp up Reliance’s FMCG foray in 2023.

Most importantly, CLSA highlighted in its research report in March that with three years having passed since the stake sale to PE investors, it sees a good chance of a Jio and/or retail IPO in the next 12 months.

Bajaj Finance

Another stock that put the others in the shade was Bajaj Finance. The financier’s stock saw ‘buy’ calls spiralling up to 24 from 19.

The management has guided for healthy loan growth going forward aided by healthy demand as well as new segments, while some fall in net interest margins will be compensated by operating efficiencies. Hence, according to Jefferies, earnings growth and ROA (Return On Asset) can stay high which will support the stock valuations.

“It is also awaiting RBI's approval to foray into credit cards, which we believe can add 5-10 percent to profit pool opportunity,” the global investment banking firm said.

Despite the liking, investors sold the stock over a year with the share price declining around 7 percent during the period. The stock had been consolidating for the last one year.

Some market participants have expressed concern that the lagged effect of rate hikes will likely temper margins. Besides, Kotak Institutional Equities believes the overall business outlook remains strong although rich valuations cap any upside in the stock.

