Contradictory monsoon forecasts heighten volatility in farm commodities

Vedika Narvekar

April is usually a volatile month for prices of most farm commodities. Year 2019 is no exception. Indeed, it is the month when prices of many agriculture commodities reverse amid the few fundamental factors.

The most important of these are the preliminary monsoon forecast released by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and the private weather forecaster, Skymet. Besides the monsoon, price momentum also shoots up as rabi crop supplies start contracting.

In early April, Skymet, citing El Nino conditions, predicted that the 2019 southwest monsoon would be 7 percent deficient.

On the price front, prices in agriculture markets reacted, trending upward as poor rainfall would, of course, lead to lower output. Traders, however, eagerly awaited the IMD's forecast.

In contrast to Skymet, the IMD set forth good news for the nation, forecasting the coming southwest monsoon to be near normal. Accordingly, kharif commodities have been in a bear grip for the past week.

Of the major losers were castor seed, the guar complex, turmeric and the cotton complex. For June, both the forecasters preliminarily predict a shortfall in rains, which would delay the sowing of kharif crops. Farmers generally prefer sowing castor seed and guar when rains are deficient. The reason being the both the commodities require less water. Castor seed and guar thus fell around 6 percent and 5 percent respectively on hopes of wider sown area this season.

Guar, specifically is very sensitive to monsoon news. In the irrigated belts of Rajasthan guar is sown in June; in non-irrigated belts sowing commences on the arrival of the monsoon in Rajasthan, the largest guar-growing state.

This year, however, reports indicate that farmers in the irrigated belts of Rajasthan and Haryana would shift from guar to cotton as the latter has fetched higher returns. This would offset any increase in acreage in the non-irrigated belts, if any.

It is still too early to react to the monsoon news as much can change over the forecast period till the rains actually begin. Moreover, the onset, advancement and spatial distribution of rainfall are important factors that determine sowing decisions.

Having said that, demand and supply would mostly drive the short-term trend in guar. Output shortage kept prices of guar seed above the 4,000 mark during the 2018-19 season, but overseas demand has not been attractive and prices have failed to hold higher. For the higher prices to persist, strong export cues are required as more than 80 percent of the produce is exported in the form of guar products.

Ahead, the guar complex would mostly be driven by overseas demand for guar gum, the weather and the sowing pattern of parallel crops.

(The author is Research Analyst- Agro Commodities at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.)

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.