Continued FII's selling is mildly negative for INR

Manali Bhatia

As the price pattern suggested last week, we witnessed limited bounce back in USD/INR that fizzled out at higher levels. As mentioned earlier, the currency pair was trading in the oversold zone and the bounce-back was expected till 20-week moving average. The pattern played its part but the bullish move in USD could not sustain at higher levels. After hitting the high of 69.15, the price finally settled at 68.80 in spot.

Considering the broader view, the currency pair is locked in a trading range. However, the short term traders can take advantage of the current scenario by adopting the contra trend trade strategy at the upper and lower side of the range.

The “Bearish Engulfing” pattern on the daily chart is suggesting that weakness in INR has matured for the time being and some strength is expected in the coming week. The pattern is looking quite strong this time as it has engulfed the previous four candles.

The INR is getting the support of multiple medium term moving averages and is giving a sense that strength could be limited. But, downside is likely to be capped at 69.20.

Fundamentally, triggers are mildly negative for the Indian Rupee. The outflow of the foreign currency is inversely related to the sentiments of the domestic currency.

In July, significant pressure was seen from FII side as they are the net sellers of Rs 13,813.75 crore till July 25. The selling still continued, which reflected on July 26 (Rs 1500 cr).

Even though the INR is in bullish trend against the USD, the continuous selling from the FII’s side is acting as a hurdle in the strength of the INR.

On the weekly chart of USD/INR, there is a negative crossover of multiple short term and long term moving averages, which is likely to provide support to the INR at every fall.

Looking at the overall scenario, where the upside for USD/INR is capped and the downside is also limited, short term traders can go for long position in 1 lot of future against which short 3 lots of USD/INR 69.25 call option at 0.05.

The author is Senior Research Analyst at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.