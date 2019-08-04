App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2019 02:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Continue with sell-on-bounce strategy as market sentiment pessimistic'

India VIX moved up 25.23 percent from 12.13 to 15.19 in the last week. Volatility spiked from lower levels that indicate pessimism in the market sentiment

Chandan Taparia

Chandan Taparia

Nifty opened negative and drifted towards 10,850 on August 2 but recovered sharply from lower levels and extended its gains towards 11,080. However, it failed to hold its intraday gains and closed near 11,000 level with the marginal gains of around 20 points.

It formed an Outside Bar pattern on the daily scale as it traded in a broader range of 230 points and covered the entire price move of the last session. It remained highly volatile throughout the session but formed a Bearish candle on the weekly scale.It has been making lower highs - lower lows from last four weeks.

Close

Medium-term trend is under pressure but the index is hovering near to its deep oversold territory so a hold near to 11,000 is important if it has to witness a bounce back move towards 11,111 then 11,150. On the downside, supports are seen at 10,900 then 10,850. Overall, the trend is under pressure and continue to be with sell-on-bounce strategy till index doesn't negate its formation of lower high – lower lows or doesn't surpass any immediate resistance zones decisively.

Chandan Taparia
Chandan Taparia
Derivative & Technical Analyst|Motilal Oswal Securities

India VIX moved up 25.23 percent from 12.13 to 15.19 in the last week. Volatility spiked from lower levels that indicate pessimism in the market sentiment.

On the options front, maximum Put open interest is at 11,000 followed by 11,200 strike while maximum Call open interest is at 11,500 followed by 11,700 strike. We have seen Put writing at 10,900 followed by 10,800 strike while Call writing is at 11,000 followed by 10,900 strike. Option data suggests a trading range in between 10,800 to 11,300 zones.

Bank Nifty continued its formation of lower highs - lower lows on the daily scale from past four trading sessions and it failed to hold above 28,500 level. It formed a Doji Candle on a daily scale but bearish candle on a weekly scale as the overall trend is under pressure.

Major trend is under pressure so overall bias could remain weak but on an immediate basis, if it manages to hold above 28,250 level then a bounce could be witnessed towards 28,555 then 29,000. A hold below the same could drag it towards its swing low of 27,900, then 27,750.

Stock specific positive price pattern is seen in Dabur India, Marico, Pidilite Industries, Tata Global, TCS, Asian Paints, Berger Paints while weakness is seen in most of the PSU and metals stocks. Major trend of the index is negative with negative advance:declines so better to hedge the position or go with protective Puts or Bear Put spread. Needs to hold 11,000 level then only a dead cat bounce could be seen in beaten-down market.

The author is Associate Vice President - Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 4, 2019 02:04 pm

tags #Expert Columns #Nifty #Sensex #Technicals

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.