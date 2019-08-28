App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 02:58 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Continue to be extremely bearish on US, European markets: JM Financial’s Gautam Shah

"At levels of 10,600 the market had turned oversold, not just on the charts but also from a sentiment perspective with the news flow not supporting the equity markets," Gautam Shah said.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

The auto index is likely to see a 1,000-point recovery, said Gautam Shah, director and chief technical analyst at JM Financial, adding that if the sector rebounds, it will be a good sentiment booster.

According to Shah,  many other sectoral indices and not just auto are likely to recover further.

"Not just auto, but many of the sectoral indices are trading right at medium-term support and that gives me the confidence that maybe this market has some more recovery before it goes down once again," he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Close

Shah also expects a 1,000-point recovery in the midcap index and said this is a great time to buy midcaps.

related news

The market has gone through a lot of pain in the last few weeks, he acknowledged.

“At levels of 10,600 the market had turned oversold, not just on the charts but also from a sentiment perspective with the news flow not supporting the equity markets and the kind of rebound that we have seen from those levels suggests that bearish momentum has been arrested for the time being,” Shah said.

On Nifty levels, Shah added, "If the Nifty does get past 11,150, it will open up a rally towards 11,300 ideally and possibly a rally towards 11,450 best case."

“However, this rebound that we have seen, looks temporary in nature. I think the market is now going to buy time, it is likely to get into a large range. It is unlikely to see major upside or downside, which is not a bad thing at all, but at the same time let me also highlight that a large part of the market could have bottomed out,” he further said.

On the global market front, he said, “I continue to be extremely bearish on the US and the European markets and if those markets were to get into a major downtrend, which is my view, I do not think India is going to be insulated."

Source: CNBC-TV18

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 28, 2019 02:58 pm

tags #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.