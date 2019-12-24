App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2019 11:58 AM IST

Container Corporation share price rises as Nomura remains bullish

"CONCOR is the top pick and we maintain buy call with a target of Rs 670 per share," Nomura said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) gained nearly a percent intraday on December 24 as Nomura retained bullish view on the stock.

In the logistics sector, "CONCOR is our top pick and we maintain buy a call with a target of Rs 670 per share," the Japanese brokerage said.

It further said rail containers gained market share in a weak export-import trade environment whereas major port volume remained flat YoY in November against a 5.4 percent decline in October.

Truck profitability is under pressure as fuel costs remained above long-term average and rise in diesel prices could lead to a hike in truck freight rates, it added.

The stock was quoting at Rs 584.20, up Rs 2.40, or 0.41 percent on the BSE at 1125 hours IST.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Dec 24, 2019 11:57 am

#Buzzing Stocks #Container Corporation of India

