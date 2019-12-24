Container Corporation share price rises as Nomura remains bullish

Shares of Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) gained nearly a percent intraday on December 24 as Nomura retained bullish view on the stock.

In the logistics sector, "CONCOR is our top pick and we maintain buy a call with a target of Rs 670 per share," the Japanese brokerage said.

It further said rail containers gained market share in a weak export-import trade environment whereas major port volume remained flat YoY in November against a 5.4 percent decline in October.

Truck profitability is under pressure as fuel costs remained above long-term average and rise in diesel prices could lead to a hike in truck freight rates, it added.

The stock was quoting at Rs 584.20, up Rs 2.40, or 0.41 percent on the BSE at 1125 hours IST.