Container Corporation dips 2% after HSBC retains 'reduce' call

Container Corporation of India shares declined 2 percent in the morning trade on April 9 after global research house HSBC retained its 'reduce' call on the stock, citing slow down in volume growth.

The stock was quoting at Rs 510.60, down Rs 6.35, or 1.23 percent on the BSE, at 9:39 hours IST.

Growth story, both pre and post dedicated freight corridor (DFC) is over-appreciated and misunderstood, the brokerage said, adding volume growth has slowed sharply in the last two quarters.

It said 2018 tariff hikes should not be extrapolated as strong pricing power. Some of our other concerns include increasing capex intensity," it added.

HSBC expects earnings of state-owned logistics solution provider to grow at a 16 percent CAGR over the next two years and sees the balance of risks to consensus forecasts as tilted to the downside.

Return on equity will average just 11 percent over FY20/21, the brokerage said while raising price target marginally to Rs 450 from Rs 448 earlier.

