Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Container Corp down 2%; Nomura maintains neutral with target of Rs 711

According to Nomura, the improving rail market share and reversal of GST tax differential are the key upside risks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) shed 2 percent intraday Wednesday as research house Nomura has maintained neutral call on the stock with a target of Rs 711 per share.

The research firm has adjusted the target price with the stock split ration of 1:1.

According to Nomura, the improving rail market share and reversal of GST tax differential are the key upside risks.

The research house has not change revenue/margin/net profit estimates

The company has split its equity share in one equity share of Rs 10 each into 2 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 750 and 52-week low Rs 540 on 22 January, 2018 and 31 July, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 17.61 percent below its 52-week high and 14.44 percent above its 52-week low.

At 10:58 hrs Container Corporation of India was quoting at Rs 615.95, down Rs 10, or 1.60 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 11:09 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

