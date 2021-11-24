MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

US Consumer spending rebounds in October, inflation elevated

At the same time, consumer prices rose five percent compared with the same period last year, the fastest 12-month gain since the same stretch ending in November 1990.

Associated Press
November 24, 2021 / 10:33 PM IST
Representative Image (Source: ShutterStock)

Representative Image (Source: ShutterStock)

Consumer spending in the United States rebounded in October, rising by a solid 1.3 percent, and so was inflation, rising over the past year at the fastest pace in more than three decades.

The jump in consumer spending last month was double the 0.6 percent gain in September, the Commerce Department reported on November 24.

At the same time, consumer prices rose five percent compared with the same period last year, the fastest 12-month gain since the same stretch ending in November 1990. The surge in prices this year contributed to the 1.6 percent rise in spending in November, yet adjusting for inflation, spending was up a still-solid 0.7 percent after a 0.3 percent inflation-adjusted gain in September.

Personal incomes, which provide the fuel for future spending increases, rose 0.5 percent in October after having fallen one percent in September, a reflection of a drop in government support payments.

Consumer spending, which accounts for 70 percent of economic activity, is being closely watched by economists who believe the strength in this area will lift the overall economy in the final three months of this year.
Associated Press
Tags: #consumer spending #United States
first published: Nov 24, 2021 10:15 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.