App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 02:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Consumer companies' Q4 margins expected to expand, volume growth to moderate

The research firm expects Asian Paints, Titan Company, United Breweries, Pidilite Industries, Marico and Nestle India to outperform peers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Continued margin expansion in consumer staple companies should lead to strong profit growth in the fourth quarter of FY19, Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report.

Consistent with recent commentary from some of the large companies in the sector, the research firm expects some moderation in volume growth for most firms. Unexpected slowdown in rural volume growth seems to be the primary reason for slowing growth.

The government’s fiscal stimulus and pre-election spending surge were expected to mitigate the continued headwinds of low real income growth for rural households, and drive acceleration.

Capture

related news

Outlook:

Even as volume growth deceleration is built in for all the staples names except Marico (benefits from a very soft base), the research firm expects some uptick in pricing growth as well as mix benefits (higher urban share of incremental growth) to drive improvement in realization growth.

Within the pack, Kotak expects Marico and Nestle India to report the highest volume/value growth. It expects the discretionary names to report significantly better earnings prints than the staples names.

Urban low/mid-ticket discretionary basket seems to be sustaining solid growth momentum. At an aggregate level, the research firm expects the discretionary pack (excluding-ITC; names like Asian Paints, Pidilite Industries, Titan Company, Jubilant Foodworks, United Breweries, United Spirits, etc.) to report topline growth of 18.4 percent YoY, marginally below the 20.3 percent levels reported in 3Q but materially ahead of the staples pack.

Kotak estimates 20 percent+ value growth for Titan Company, PAGE Industries and Asian Paints’ decoratives business.

Margins are expected to expand further on the back of still-benign competitive intensity.

This theme has proven itself to be independent of the underlying demand environment—slow, modest, great, stable, accelerating or decelerating. It is amusing how satisfied companies seem to be with their relative market shares in various categories.

In select categories like detergents, soaps, household insecticides, hair colours, etc., the same has either been funded from raw material tailwinds or cut in advertising spends. Companies seem intent on sustaining what has now become a multi-year trend of consistent margin expansion. Higher the margins enjoyed by established branded products, higher should be the opportunity for new brands or private labels to disrupt.

Numbers-wise, we bake in 87 bps YoY expansion in EBITDA margin for the aggregate universe, 117 bps for staples and 55 bps for the discretionary pack, Kotak Institutional Equities said.

Stocks to watch out for:

The research firm expects Asian Paints, Titan Company, United Breweries, Pidilite Industries, Marico and Nestle India to outperform peers.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Apr 11, 2019 02:03 pm

tags #Brokerage Results Estimates #Q4 preview

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Shahid Kapoor: I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day for Kabir Singh

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rajneeti, Yuva; top 5 films on politics you ...

Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra becomes the first ever Indian actor to ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and fami ...

Whoa! Reality star Kim Kardashian studying to be a lawyer, will take e ...

Prabhas to join Instagram on fans’ demand

83: Our special date with Ranveer Singh and team is just a year away!

PM Narendra Modi biopic stalled: Varun Dhawan bats in favour of respec ...

PM Narendra Modi's biopic stalled by Election Commission: Swara Bhaske ...

On Narendra Modi's 'Invicibility', Sonia Gandhi Says Don't Forget Vajp ...

Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir Steps Down After Anti-Govt Protests: ...

Samantha Akkineni Faces Criticism After Campaigning for TDP Candidate

Elections 2019: Polling Day In Snow-covered Sikkim

Everything You Need to Know about Painless Vaccination #KnowYourVaccin ...

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Announced Ahead of Debut at New York Internat ...

Elections 2019: Jayant Chaudhary Urges Voters To Cast Vote

BSF 'Forcing' People to Vote for BJP, Congress Button Not Working in S ...

Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan Sweat it Out on Footba ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP unlikely to repeat 2014 show in Gujarat, ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

IMF paying close attention to India data, says chief economist Gita Go ...

EU offers PM Theresa May Brexit pause to October 31

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty below 11,600 amid cau ...

Is it time to book profits in auto stocks? DSP Investment has an advic ...

Wockhardt shares rise 4% on USFDA approval for cancer injection

Four measures to watch for in Uber's IPO filing
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.