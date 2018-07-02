App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 12:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Consolidation post 2017 was anticipated; betting on consumption, pvt banks

For long-term investors, those who can see value in stocks could park their funds and stay invested through the pain, said Pramod Gubbi of Ambit Capital

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As market consolidates in a range after the recent fall in the past few months, experts at Ambit Capital said that it was an anticipated move.

In fact, the currency, too has weakened, which has affected fundamentals. “Tightening liquidity and trade wars have led to appreciation in the dollar,” Pramod Gubbi of Ambit Capital told CNBC-TV18. As a result, funds have re-positioned themselves from mid and smallcaps to largecaps.

Speaking on value packs, Gubbi continues to be upbeat on consumption theme in an election year. He also remains upbeat on private sector financials along with IT. Not just on currency depreciation, he is placing his bet on IT also in terms of general recovery in global growth and better businesses.

For long-term investors, those who can see value in stocks could park their funds and stay invested through the pain.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 12:59 pm

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.