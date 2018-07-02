Consolidation post 2017 was anticipated; betting on consumption, pvt banks

As market consolidates in a range after the recent fall in the past few months, experts at Ambit Capital said that it was an anticipated move.

In fact, the currency, too has weakened, which has affected fundamentals. “Tightening liquidity and trade wars have led to appreciation in the dollar,” Pramod Gubbi of Ambit Capital told CNBC-TV18. As a result, funds have re-positioned themselves from mid and smallcaps to largecaps.

Speaking on value packs, Gubbi continues to be upbeat on consumption theme in an election year. He also remains upbeat on private sector financials along with IT. Not just on currency depreciation, he is placing his bet on IT also in terms of general recovery in global growth and better businesses.

For long-term investors, those who can see value in stocks could park their funds and stay invested through the pain.